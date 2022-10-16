logo

 

Twitterians have a field day over Sitharaman’s defence of weakening Rupee against Dollar

Sitharaman said that rupee has withstood dollar's rise and has performed better than those of many emerging market currencies. Read More

Sunday October 16, 2022 8:45 PM, ummid.com News Network

New Delhi: Memes, videos and cartoons have flooded social media sites, mainly Twitter, after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tried to defend weakening Rupee against the US dollar in a style unique to her.

Addressing a press conference in Washington Friday, Sitharaman said that rupee has withstood dollar's rise and has performed better than those of many emerging market currencies.

"I won't see this as rupee sliding but as dollar strengthening”, she said.

“It is a matter of fact that the rupee has withstood the rise of dollar. But it has performed better than many other emerging market currencies," she added.

 

Twitter Erupts

Social media users slammed what they claimed the “novel logic” of the Union Finance Minister on brought forth on foreign land to hide her government’s failure in handling the economy.

"Rupee not weakening, The Dollar is strengthening". Or she meant, "The people of the country are not falling below the poverty line, it's Adani who is climbing up the world richest people's list", Ravinder Kapur wrote on Twitter.

"Plane is not crashing. Gravity is pulling down", another Twitter user wrote.

"To say these things with a straight face only #NirmalaSitharaman & her ilk can do!", a Twitter user wrote while also tagging Sitharaman's some old videos.

 

"If Nirmala Sitharaman was captain of the Indian Cricket Team.... We didn't lose the Match.... Opposite team won", another Twitter user wrote.

Take a look at some


