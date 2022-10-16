Bharat Jodo Yatra completes 1,000 km - Highlights

Bengaluru: The Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra led by former party president Rahul Gandhi has completed 1,000 km on Saturday.
The rally is currently passing through Karnataka's Ballary district.
On Saturday, at a convention in Ballary, Gandhi continued his attack on the ruling BJP government in the state.
Addressing a huge gathering, Rahul Gandhi criticised the ideology of the BJP and the RSS.
"By this (their ideology) the country is being divided. This is an attack on Hindustan. This is not patriotism, this is anti-national," he said.
"Through the Bharat Jodo Yatra, we are passing from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. This is a 3,500 km journey. It started from Kanyakumari and reached Karnataka. In the beginning, we assumed that walking 3,500 km was a tough task. But, later, it went on to become an easy task," the Congress leader added.
"Whenever we felt fatigued, a certain force encouraged us and made us march ahead. The words of small children, physically challenged, aged and poor served were sources of inspiration. The padayatra was taken up a month ago, people belonging to different religions, backgrounds are together putting steps ahead," he said.
"This ideology of togetherness as proposed by Basavanna, Ambedkar, Narayana Guru is found during padayatra. This nature is in the blood of Kannadigas, this can't be clinched away," he added.
Slamming the Basavaraj Bommai-led Karnataka government, he questioned:
"Why there are 2.5 lakh vacancies in Karnataka?"
He further said if the youth want jobs in police, they need to pay Rs 80 lakh.
"The ruling BJP in the state is against Dalits and the people of backward communities. The atrocities on Dalits have risen by 50 per cent. The fund of Rs 8,000 crore reserved for the development of people of this section has been utilised for other purposes," he said.
Rahul Gandhi also said that his family shared a special bond with Ballary and he would do everything possible for the people of the region, once his party comes to power.
Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra has become the talking point in the political circles and the two persons who are anchoring the show and working from behind the scenes are former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh and Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh.
Singh, who has been part of the Yatra from the very first day, has the experience of carrying out the Narmada Yatra which had yielded good results for the party in Madhya Pradesh, while Ramesh has been leading the media team and also countering the BJP's attacks.
Ramesh has been saying that the Bharat Jodo Yatra will provide much-needed oxygen to the party.
Taking a dig at the BJP, Ramesh said that those who did not participate in the Quit India movement are now criticising the Bharat Jodo Yatra.
He also countered the BJP on the Yatra excluding Gujarat, saying:
"Many routes were discussed, but in some routes the Yatra would have had to cross rivers using boats or trains. So, the party opted for a straight route from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. Also, given that the Assembly elections are round the corner, the party functionaries would be busy by the time the Yatra reaches this part of the country."
Congress veteran and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh (75) is walking all along and meeting people impromptu, sometimes even trying to match his steps with the local folk artistes.
Singh, who is one of the planners of this 3,500 km march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, has been accompanying Rahul Gandhi since the Yatra started on September 7, except on a few occasions when he moved out to go to states which the Yatra will not cover, and once to Delhi to be the proposer for Congress Presidential polls.
A picture of Singh had gone viral on social media, wherein the veteran leader was seen sleeping on a mattress on the floor without a pillow with just a towel wrapped around his forehead.
Singh had exhibited the same simplicity during his 192-day long 'Narmada Yatra' before the 2018 Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh. Then also, he used to sleep on the floor, said one of his associates, who had accompanied him during the entire 'Narmada Parikrama'.
