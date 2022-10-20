Gujarat NEET UG 2022 Merit List Released - Direct Link

Gujarat NEET UG 2022 Merit List: Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC) has released on its official website medadmgujarat.org today i.e. Wednesday October 19, 2022 Gujarat NEET UG 2022 Merit List of the students who have registered for admission in different medical and dental courses including MBBS and BDS.
Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC) has released separate lists that include General Merit, SC Merit, ST Merit, SEBC Merit, EWS Merit, PwD Merit, NRI Merit, List of Candidate Who are Eligible Only for 15% AIQ Seats of SFI BAMS, BHMS Courses, Medical Board Report of Person with Disability (PwD) Candidates, List of Candidate With Not Eligible Reason, NHL Local Quota Candidate List, SMC Local Quota Candidate List and Status of NRI Application.
All the lists, including the Provisional Merit list for Medical, Dental, Homeopathy, Ayurvedic Courses for the year 2022-23, are in PDF and can ve downloaded from the website without log-in.
Candidate can use the following link to download Gujarat MBBS, BDS Merit List 2022 as per thier category and options.
Direct Link to download Gujarat NEET UG Merit List
Candidates who have applied for NRI Quota and PwD Quota, the verification of these candidates is going on.
"Hence NRI Quota and PwD Quota merit list will be declared on 22/10/2022", ACPUGMEC said.
Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC) had earlier started through its official website medadmgujarat.org online registration of the students wishing to participate in Gujarat NEET UG MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS Counselling from October 03, 2022.
The last date of registration was October 13, 2022.
Meanwhile, ACPUGMEC said if any candidate having any query regarding the Merit List, he/she should send e-mail on medadmgujarat2018@gmail.com with scanned readable copy of all relevant documents regarding merit query on or before 22-10-2022 till 11:00 am.
