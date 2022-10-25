Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 Merit List Today - Direct Link

New Delhi: Maharashtra NEET UG Merit List 2022: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) is set to publish on its official website cetcell.net.in today i.e. Tuesday October 25, 2022 NEET UG 2022 Provisional Merit List and General List of candidates who have registered for Admission in First Year Health Science Courses including MBBS / BDS / BAMS / BHMS / BUMS / BPTh / BOTh / BASLP / BP&O /B.Sc (Nursing) for the year 2022-23.
"Publication of Provisional Merit List of registered candidates for MBBS/ BDS/ BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS/ BPTH/ BOTH/ BASLP/ B(P&O) and B.Sc (Nursing) will be after 06:30 PM on October 25, 2022", Maharashtra CET Cell said.
Candidates should note that the CET Cell has announced specific time to release NEET Merit List in PDF. But in case of delay, candidates should not run in panic and patiently wait for the CET Cell to publish the list on the website.
According to Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 Counselling Schedule, candidates will be able to submit options and choices till Oct 27 even after publication of Merit List today.
1. Click here to go to the official website: cetcell.net.in.
2. Click on 'Provisional Merit List' or 'Registered Candidates List" in the Notification area of the Home Page.
3. The list will open in PDF form.
4. Check your name in Registered candidates and NEET UG Provisional Merit List.
Once the merit list is published in PDF, candidates are advised to check all details including name, NEET and MHT CET 2022 score, marks and rank.
Candidates should note that all these details are important as the seats will be allotted and names will be included in Selection List based on NEET and MHT CET score.
Candidates should note that Maharashtra CET Cell is conducting admission counselling for admission in MBBS/ BDS/ BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS/ BPTH/BOTH/ BASLP/ B(P&O)/ B.Sc (Nursing) courses.
These courses are divided in three groups - Group A MBBS/ BDS, Group B - BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS and Group C - BPTH/ BOTH/ BASLP/ B P&O/ B.Sc. Nursing.
Online Preference Form filling will be done from October 21 to 27, 2022 only for Group A (MBBS and BDS) and Group C (BPTH/ BOTH/ BASLP/ B P&O/B.Sc. Nursing).
Admission Counselling for Group B - BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS (AYUSH Courses) is done as per separate schedule. The registration process for all three groups however is similar.
Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) Cell has started through its official website cetcell.net.in from October 17, 2022 Online Registration for NEET UG 2022 Counselling conducted for Admission in Health Science Courses MBBS / BDS / BAMS / BHMS / BUMS / BPTh / BOTh / BASLP / BP&O /B.Sc (Nursing).
• Release of Notification and Information Brochure: October 17, 2022
• Online Registration Start Date: October 17, 2022
• Last date of registration / application and fee payment: October 22, 2022
• Uploading of coloured scanned copy of original requisite documents on portal as per the list: October 17 to 24, 2022 till 05:00 pm
• Publication of Seat Matrix for Group A - MBBS/BDS Group C - BPTH/BOTH/BASLP/B P&O/B.Sc.Nursing: October 20, 2022
• Online Filling of Preference Form Group A - MBBS/BDS Group C - BPTH/BOTH/BASLP/B P&O/B.Sc.Nursin: October 21 to 27, 2022 till 05:30 pm
• Publication of Provisional Merit List of registered candidates for MBBS/ BDS/ BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS/ BPTh/ BOTh/ BASLP/ B(P&O)/ B.Sc (Nursing): October 25, 2022
• Declaration of CAP Round - 1 Selection List Group A - MBBS/BDS Group C - BPTH/BOTH/BASLP/B P&O/B.Sc.Nursing: October 28, 2022
• Physical Joining and Filling of Status Retention Form with All Original Documents & Requisite Fees by DD/Cheque: October 29 to November 04, 2022 upto 05:30 pm
Meanwhile, candidates are also advised to read carefully the Information Brochure of Maharashtra CET Cell Medical and Dental admission counselling published on the official website before proceeding for the registration.
