Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registration Starts, Last Date Oct 22

Maharashtra NEET UG MBBS/BDS Counselling 2022: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) Cell has started through its official website cetcell.net.in from Monday October 17, 2022 Online Registration for NEET UG 2021 Counselling conducted for Admission in Health Science Courses MBBS / BDS / BAMS / BHMS / BUMS / BPTh / BOTh / BASLP / BP&O /B.Sc (Nursing).
Online registration for Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023 started from Monday October 30. The last date of registration for Maharashtra Medical Admission Counselling 2022 is fiaxed as October 22, 2022 up to 11:59 pm.
Along with the NEET UG 2022 counselling schedule, the Maharashtra CET Cell has also published the admission notification and detailed Information Brochure guiding the participating candidates about the online counselling for admission in undergraduate medical courses.
1. Click here to go to the official website: cetcell.net.in.
2. Click on 'New Registration' in Important Dates section of the Home Page.
3. Enter Mobile Number, Email ID, Password and click on register button.
4. Proceed further to complete registration process.
"The Candidate should upload all the requisite original scanned documents", the CET Cell said in the admission notice.
Maharashtra CET Cell conducts MBBS, BDS, BUMS and counselling for other medical and dental course after the declaration of NEET result. Candidates should note that Merit List is prepared on the basis of the NEET rank, score and marks. The Selection and Seat Allotment List are released based on the rank of students in the Merit List.
• Release of Notification and Information Brochure: October 17, 2022
• Online Registration Start Date: October 17, 2022
• Last date of registration / application and fee payment: October 22, 2022
• Uploading of coloured scanned copy of original requisite documents on portal as per the list: October 17 to 24, 2022 till 05:00 pm
• Publication of Seat Matrix for Group A - MBBS/BDS Group C - BPTH/BOTH/BASLP/B P&O/B.Sc.Nursing: October 20, 2022
• Online Filling of Preference Form Group A - MBBS/BDS Group C - BPTH/BOTH/BASLP/B P&O/B.Sc.Nursin: October 21 to 27, 2022 till 05:30 pm
• Publication of Provisional Merit List of registered candidates for MBBS/ BDS/ BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS/ BPTh/ BOTh/ BASLP/ B(P&O)/ B.Sc (Nursing): October 25, 2022
• Declaration of CAP Round - 1 Selection List Group A - MBBS/BDS Group C - BPTH/BOTH/BASLP/B P&O/B.Sc.Nursing: October 28, 2022
• Physical Joining and Filling of Status Retention Form with All Original Documents & Requisite Fees by DD/Cheque: October 29 to November 04, 2022 upto 05:30 pm
Meanwhile, candidates are advised to read carefully the Information Brochure of Maharashtra CET Cell Medical and Dental admission counselling published on the official website before proceeding for the registration.
