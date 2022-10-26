Himachal Pradesh: 55.92 lakh eligible to cast votes in Nov 12 polls

Shimla: A total of 55,92,828 electors, which includes 67,559 service electors and 22 NRIs, are eligible to exercise their franchise on the November 12 Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg said here on Wednesday.
The total electors include 27,37,845 women, 28,54,945 men and 38 third gender, Chief Electoral Officer said.
He said the average electors per polling station is 701 in the state.
Due to the continuous efforts of the Election Commission, 500 new PwD (persons with disabilities) electors have been added or flagged after the final publication of photo electoral roll, taking their number to 56,501 in the state.
Besides, 1.93 lakh voters between the age of 18-19 years have been added, the CEO said.
Himachal Pradesh will have a single-phase polling for its 68 Assembly seats on November 12 and the counting of votes will take place on December 8, the Election Commission announced on Friday.
Last date of filing nominations for the Assembly polls will be October 25 and the last data for withdrawal of candidates is October 29.
