KCET 2022 First Round 1 Choice Entry - Direct Link

KCET 2022 Counselling: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has published on its official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in First Round Post Seat Allotment and Choice exercise procedures for the students who have been allotted seats.
KEA is conducting round-wise counselling for admission in Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture, Farm Sciences (Agriculture / Veterinary and others) and other courses based on KCET 2022.
The KEA published on October 28, 2022, First Round of Seat Allotment result.
Accordingly, candidates who have been allotted seats in first round of Karnataka UGCET 2022 counselling are required to exercise their choices.
Candidates should note that the KEA will make available a link for choice entry on its official website today i.e. Sunday October 30, 2022 at 02:00 pm.
"First Round Choice entry will be enabled on 30-10-2022 after 02:00 pm", the KEA said.
Direct Link for UGCET 2022 First Round Choice Entry
According to the procedure published on the KEA website, candidates who have been allotted seats in Karnataka UGCET first round of counselling have 04 options:
1. Candidates who have been allotted seats are satisfied with the allotted college and they want to confirm his/her admission in the allotted college by paying fees, and don’t wish to participate in further rounds of counselling.
2. Candidates who are allotted a seat but are not satisfied with the allotment. These are the candidates who wish to participate in the consequent rounds. If higher options are available seat allotted in the first round will be automatically cancelled OR if higher order options are not available seat allotted in the 1st round will be available to the candidates.
3. Candidates who are not satisfied with the allotted seat and wish to participate in the consequent rounds with the already entered options.
4. Candidates who are not satisfied with the allotted seat and got seat elsewhere and hence wish to quit KCET counselling and do not wish to be considered for the consequent rounds of counselling.
"The options entered by the candidate for the first round will remain same for all the rounds of seat allotment based on the CHOICE of a candidate opted after the announcement of the seat allotment results", the KEA said.
"Based on the selection of the CHOICE, the candidates will not be allowed to enter options again", it said.
"The priority of options entered by the candidate will be shown on the option entry module by obtaining the candidate credentials. Candidate may delete or alter order of higher options based on the CHOICE of candidate will opt after the seat allotment result", it added.
Candidates should note that KEA has not yet released the admission schedule of second round of KCET counselling. It should release the schedule soon after 1st round of counselling ends.
Candidates can refer information brochure for Seat Matrix, Cut off, seat matrix, Fee details etc published on the website.
