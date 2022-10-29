KCET 2022 Round 1 Allotment Published, Option Entry Schedule Today

KEA Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture Seat Allotment Result 2022: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) published Friday October 28, 2022 on its official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in First Round Seat Allotment Result for the students who are seeking admission in First Year Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture, Farm Sciences (Agriculture / Veterinary and others) and other courses based on KCET 2022.
While announcing the Round 1 allotment result, KEA said it will release Choice Entry and Fees Payment schedule on today i.e. Saturday October 29, 2022.
1. Click here to go to the official website: kea.kar.nic.in.
2. On the link "28-10 UGCET 2022 First Round Seat Allotment Result".
3. Enter CET Number.
4. Click on the submit button and proceed to check Round 1 Seat Allotment Result.
Karnataka UGCET (KCET 2022) Round 1 Allotment Result was published on Friday. The choice entry and fees payment schedule will be released today, candidates should note.
Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had publish on October 21, 2022 Mock Allotment Result for the students who are seeking admission in First Year Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture, Farm Sciences (Agriculture / Veterinary and others) and other courses based on KCET 2022.
The Category wise Seat Matrix (Engineering and Architecture) was earlier published on the website, and candidates are advised to study properly the vacant seat details before proceeding for option entry.
Candidates should note that admission and seat allotments will be done based solely on the options submitted by the candidates subject to the condition that the seats are vacant and a candidate's KCET Rank and Score are enough to fulfil the eligibility.
Candidates can refer information brochure for Seat Matrix, Cutoff, Fee details etc published on the website.
