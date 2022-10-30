Rajasthan NEET UG 2022 Allotment Today- Check Here

Rajasthan NEET UG Round 1 Allotment 2022: NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission/Counseling Board 2022 Jaipur is scheduled to release on its official website rajneetug2022.in Round 1 Seat Allotment Result today i.e. Monday October 31, 2022.
"Date to publish Round 1 Allotment List is October 31, 2022", Rajasthan MBBS / BDS Counselling Schedule says.
1. Copy and paste the link given here to go to the official website: rajneetug2022.in.
2. Click on "Round 1 Seat Allotment List" under the Download Section of the Home Page.
3. Enter Application ID, Date of Birth and Phone Number if asked.
4. Enter Captcha Code and proceed to check NEET UG Round 1 Allotment Result 2022.
1. Copy and paste the link given here to go to the official website: rajneetug2022.in.
2. Click on "Round 1 Seat Allotment List" under the Download Section of the Home Page.
3. Enter Application ID, Date of Birth and Phone Number if asked.
4. Enter Captcha Code and proceed to check NEET UG Round 1 Allotment Result 2022.
Candidates should note that the Rajasthan medical admission authority has not mentioned any time to release the First round provisional allotment information.
It however says the list will be released anytime by today evening.
Candidates participating in Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2022 should note that Printing of allotment letter, on-line, through website can be done from November 01 to 04, 2022.
Date of reporting cum joining by the candidates who are allotted seat in the first round of MBBS BDS counselling is also from November 01 to 04, 2022. The reporting time is from 09:00 am to 04:00 pm.
NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission/Counseling Board 2022 had published on its official website rajneetug2022.in NEET UG Provisional Merit List 2022 on October 22, 2022.
NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission/Counseling Board 2022 in coordination with the Principal Govt Dental College Jaipur had started from October 13, 2022 Online Registration for NEET UG Counselling through its official website.
The Board had published the NEET UG Provisional List 2022 of PWD, Defence/PM and NRI candidates for document verification on October 21, 2022.
Following the release of the Merit List, candidates were asked to submit college options from October 22 to 27, 2022. The allotment list released today will be based on options and choices submitted by the candidates.
Candidates should note that the counselling schedule for Round 2 of Rajasthan NEET UG 2022 will be released after the completition of first round. Candidates should note that Round 2 counselling will be held in offline mode.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.