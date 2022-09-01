logo

 

Delhi to Nashik SpiceJet plane returns back due to autopilot system malfunction

Thursday September 1, 2022 11:48 AM, IANS

New Delhi: A Nashik-bound SpiceJet flight on Thursday returned to Delhi after a malfunction in the autopilot system, a senior DGCA official said.

A official said:

"Spicejet B737 aircraft VT-SLP operating flight SG-8363 (Delhi-Nashik) was involved in Air Turn Back due to autopilot snag. Aircraft landed safely on Delhi".

 

Reacting to the incident, an airline spokesperson said:

"On September 1, 2022, SpiceJet B737 aircraft scheduled to operate fromA Delhi to Nashik returned to Delhi after the flight crew experienced a malfunction with the autopilot system. The aircraft made a normal landing at Delhi and passengers disembarked normally."

 

SpiceJet on Wednesday reported a net loss of Rs 789 crore (Rs 420 crore excluding forex adjustment) for the quarter ending June 30 as compared to a net loss of Rs 729 crore in the quarter ending June 30, 2021 as business was severely impacted by record high fuel prices and a depreciating rupee.

On the day the airline reported a heavy loss, its Chief Financial Officer Sanjeev Taneja resigned.

 

