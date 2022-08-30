'Hold Puja somewhere else': SC declines Ganesh Chaturthi at Bengaluru Eidgah Maidan

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India Tuesday told the Karnataka government to maintain status quo for a few days, adding that Ganesh Chaturthi puja can be held somewhere else, instead of Eid-gah (Idgah) Maidan in Bengaluru's Chamarajpet.
A bench headed by Indira Banerjee told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Karnataka government, to maintain the status quo for a few days.
"You have the puja somewhere else. And go back to the High Court," said the bench, also comprising justices A.S. Oka and M.M. Sundresh.
The bench emphasised that in the meanwhile, both parties as of today maintain status quo, disposing of the petitions filed by the Central Muslim Association of Karnataka and Karnataka State Board of AUQAF against the Karnataka government.
The petitioners had moved the Supreme Court challenging the Karnataka High Court order, which allowed Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Eidgah (Idgah) Maidan in Bengaluru's Chamarajpet.
The matter was referred to a 3-Judge bench following "difference of opinion" between the two-judges comprising justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia.
Senior advocate Dushyant Dave, representing one of the petitioners, said the state government wants to change the 200 years' status quo.
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, also appearing for the petitioner, said it is an Eidgah (Idgah) land and should not be used for other religion's festivals.
During the hearing, the bench noted that for 200 years, no other religious activity was performed on the land in question, so why not the status quo?
"For 200 years, whatever was not held, let it be," said the bench.
"For 200 years, whatever was not held, let it be," said the bench.
The top court was informed that "the Karnataka government has allowed Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the Eidagh (Idgah) Maidan in Bengaluru for tomorrow and day after".
Last week, the High Court had granted permission to hold Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Eidgah (Idgah) Maidan in Bengaluru's Chamarajpet.
The High Court had said the government can take a call to permit the festival on the ground.
The court passed the order after the state government filed an appeal challenging the August 25 interim order to maintain status quo.
The High Court modified the interim order and allowed the state government to consider and pass appropriate orders on applications seeking use of Bengaluru Eidgah Maidan for holding religious and cultural activities for a limited period from August 31 onwards.
Amid the politics over the issue seemingly being raked in view of the Karnataka Assembly elections to be held later in the year, the Indian Tricolour was hoisted for the first time at the Eidgah Maidan in Bengaluru this Independence Day.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.