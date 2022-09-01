International Teachers Olympiad 2022 - Direct Link to Register

International Teachers Olympiad 2022: Online registration process for International Teachers Olympiad 2022 has started from today i.e. Thursday September 01, 2022 through Suraasa (Les Transformations) website suraasa.com.
The event's organiser Suraasa (Les Transformations) said that registration for the Olympiad is available to both current and aspiring teachers.
The objective of the International Teachers Olympiad is to evaluate teaching strategies in light of international teaching standards and equip teachers with the skills necessary for hybrid classrooms, evolving modalities, advanced pedagogies, and innovative practises, Suraasa said.
1. Click here to go to official website: www.suraasa.com.
2. Click on “Register Now” button under International Teachers Olympiad.
3. Enter Name, Email Address, Phone Number.
4. Click on the next button to proceed and complete the registration.
Candidates should note that they are required to pay a registration fee of Rs.499/- for confirmation of their application.
Candidates should also note that Suraasa (Les Transformations) has not announced the last date of application.
The organiser Suraasa has also not disclosed date and schedule of the Olympiad.
Suraasa had earlier released the aims and objectives of the Olympiad. It is anticipated that 100,000 teachers from different countries will compete in the Olympiad.
