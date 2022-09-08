NEET UG 2022 Result Live Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared on its official website neet.nta.nic.in today i.e. Wednesday September 07. 2022 the result of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022 conducted for admission to undergraduate medical courses including MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BAMS and BHMS.
According to the NTA, Rajasthan girl Tanishka bagged the top position in the NEET UG 2022 followed by Vatsa Ashish Batra and Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule.
Candidates should note that along with the NEET result, the NTA will also publish today the list of Merit List, NEET 2022 toppers list, NEET Percentile Rank and details of All India Rank (AIR) holders as per the NEET UG Marking Scheme and Score policy.
Students should also keep in mind, before declaring the NEET 2022 result, the NTA will publish the Final Answer key based on the objections raised on Provisional Answer Key published on August 30, 2022.
Candidates should note NEET result 2022 will be prepared on the basis of Final Answer Keys released today.
1. Click here to go to the official website: neet.nta.nic.in.
2. Click on "NEET UG Result 2022" on the home page.
3. Log-in using user ID and Password.
4. Click on submit button to check your result
NTA had conducted on Sunday July 17, 2022 National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) amid Coronavirus scare. A re-exam of Kerala students who were forced to undergo "underwear test" was conducted on Seeptember 04, 2022.
National Testing Agency conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) for 18,72,343 candidates at 3,570 different Centres located in 497 cities throughout the country including 14 cities outside India on July 17, 2022 (Sunday) from 02:00 P.M. to 05:20 P.M. (IST).
The examination was also conducted for the first time in Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Colombo, Doha, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos, Manama, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore along with Dubai and Kuwait City.
NEET is held for admission to MBBS, BDS Courses in Indian Medical and Dental Colleges run with the approval of Medical Council of India, Dental Council of India under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India except for the institutions established through an Act of Parliament i.e. AIIMS and JIPMER Puducherry.
Candidates should note that MBBS, BDS, BUMS medical admission counselling 2022 will start soon after the declaration of NEET result today. NEET UG Counselling will be done at centre level by Medical Council of India, and at state level by respective states.
Separate notification will be issued by MCI and state level admission authorities. The counselling will be done online through dedicated websites launched by MCI and different states.
Detailed counselling schedule will be published by MCI and respective education board on their official websites.
NEET UG 2021 reesult was declared on November 01. Three students - Mrinal Kutteri, Tanmay Gupta and Karthika G Nair have bagged 720 out of the total 720 marks in NEET UG 2021 and secured AIR 1, AIR 2 and AIR 3 ranks.
A number of Muslim students were also among the NEET toppers in 2021.
In 2020, a total of 06 Muslim students had found their place in the list of NEET toppers. Among them was Shoyeb Aftab from Assam who had secured AIR 1 in 2020. Aftab is currently studying at AIIMS, New Delhi.
