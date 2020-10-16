NEET 2020: 06 Muslims among toppers

NEET 2020: In a remarkable display of success against challenging conditions as many as 06 Muslims have figured in the Merit List of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2020) released today.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) had conducted National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2020) on September 13 and October 14, 2020. It declared its result today i.e. Friday October 16.
Among the Muslims who figured in NEET 2020 Merit List is Shoyeb Aftab (Soyeb Aftab as mentioned in the NTA list and Shoaib Aftab as normally the name is spelled) who got All India Rank 1 (AIR 1).
Shoyeb is first from Odisha to bag the top position in the important medical entrance exam.
• NEET 2020 result declared; Check toppers name, marks
• NEET 2020 result out, Shoyeb Aftab AIR 1
• NEET UG 2020: NTA to declare combined result Friday
Other Muslims who figured in the NEET 2020 AIR List are:
Aysha S of Kerala (710 Marks, Air 12), Shaik Kothapalli Arfath Khadeer of Andhra Pradesh (710 marks, Air 18), Sanish Ahammed of Kerala (705 marks, Air 25), Farheen K S of Kerala (710 marks, AIR 66), and Mohd Sadiq Ansar of Uttar Pradesh who got 8th rank in the list of (Pwd) Toppers.
Aysha S of Kerala (710 Marks, Air 12), Shaik Kothapalli Arfath Khadeer of Andhra Pradesh (710 marks, Air 18), Sanish Ahammed of Kerala (705 marks, Air 25), Farheen K S of Kerala (710 marks, AIR 66), and Mohd Sadiq Ansar of Uttar Pradesh who got 8th rank in the list of (Pwd) Toppers.
Among other toppers, Akanksha Singh has also scored 720 marks and secured AIR 2.
Tummala Snikitha, Vineet Sharma, Amrisha Khaitan and Guthi Chaitanya Sindhu secured 715 out of 720 marks and got AIR 3, AIR 4, AIR 5 and AIR 6 position.
NEET 2020 Result - Direct Link to check
The NEET result was originally scheduled to be declared on Oct 12. NTA however announced that it will declare the result on Friday at 04:00 pm. The result however was delayed by few hours and released late in the evening.
A total of 15,974,35 students had registered for NEET 2020. But, only 13,669,45 (85.57%) appeared for the exam conducted amidst Corona scare.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Abdullah, Mehbooba, others vow for restoration of pre-Aug 2019 situation in Kashmir
Hindu Communalism, Muslim Minorities and Indian Constitution
Also Read
'Future is for Islam': French Prez Macron reminded after his infamous speech
'A Businessman Extraordinary': Bajaj hailed for blacklisting 'toxic' news channels
SRK's Red Chillies, other Bollywood production houses file plea against Republic TV, Times Now