Hindu Temple converted into a Mosque turns out to be Fake News

Patiala: A video posted on Twitter on Thursday, September 8, 2022, claiming that a Hindu temple has been converted into a mosque in Gujjar Wale Mohalla in Rajpura locality in Patiala is making rounds on social media that later after an investigation turned out to be fake news.
The video claimed that a Shivalingam was removed from the temple premises without informing the Hindu community and the mosque there is actually a Hindu temple.
However, after a police investigation brought out the real facts in light claiming that it was the locals of the Rajpura locality, placed a Shivalingam, on August 21, 202, just a few feet away from the mosque on the Municipal land.
After that, they started claiming that a Hindu temple has been converted into a mosque. Interestingly, the purported video went viral some 16 days after the Shivalingam was removed.
According to the local administration, the motive behind placing a Shivlingham near the mosque was to encroach upon the municipal land and to lay claim on the mosque saying that it was a Hindu temple.
According to locals, the Shivalingam was removed from the municipal land on August 22 and the administration consecrated it at an old Shiva temple known as Nalas Mandir near Rajpura through Hindu Priests to avert any communal tension.
Deputy Commissioner Patiala Sakshi Sahani said, "Last month, there was an attempt by some mischievous elements to illegally occupy the Municipal Council land at Rajpura locality which was thwarted by administrative action."
"Some elements are spreading unnecessary rumors by giving this matter a religious color and putting it on social media, which is baseless and there is no truth in it" he added.
The issue of the mosque came to light in May 2022 when locals claimed that this structure has been built over a Sikh Inn (Guru ki Sarai). This matter between the Sikh and Muslim communities is under investigation by the district administration which has asked both parties to submit documentary evidence of their claim.
The Hindu community has no role in this issue and has entered into the dispute by creating fake news and a different narrative to grab attention. Such development is a common feature in the new India.
[Syed Ali Mujtaba is a journalist who can be contacted at syedalimujtaba2007@gmail.com]
