UGEAC 2022 Merit List Today: Direct Link to Check

UGEAC Merit List 2022: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) is set to release on its official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in today i.e. Sunday September 11, 2022 Merit List and Rank Card of the candidates who have registered for Under Graduate Engineering Admission Counselling 2022 (UGEAC 2022) counselling conducted for admission in First Year BE / BTech engineering courses in Government Engineering Colleges of Bihar.
Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) started through its official website Online Registration for Under Graduate Engineering Admission Counselling [UGEAC] 2022 from August 27, 2022.
The last date of online registration and application was September 09, 2022.
According to the UGEAC Counselling Schedule 2022, BCECE will publish today by 08:00 pm the Merit List of registered students.
Along with the Merit List, BCECE will also publish today UGEAC Rank Card based on which admission counselling will take place.
1. Click here to go to the official website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
2. Click on the respective link given under "Download Section".
3. Click on the link marked as "Rank Card of UGEAC 2022" and "UGEAC Merit List 2022".
4. Enter Application ID and Password.
4. Click on Submit button to check your rank in "UGEAC 2022 Merit List".
1. Click here to go to the official website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
2. Click on the respective link given under "Download Section".
3. Click on the link marked as "Rank Card of UGEAC 2022" and "UGEAC Merit List 2022".
4. Enter Application ID and Password.
4. Click on Submit button to check your rank in "UGEAC 2022 Merit List".
Candidates should note the BCECE is set to publish the UGEAC Merit List and Rank Card today at 08:00 pm . However a delay of few minutes here and there is expected.
Candidates should also get ready in case there is a slower response of the official website. The website could respond slow as thousands of students try to download the Merit List simultaneously.
Candidates should also note that the BCECE has not yet published the UGEAC 2022 Counselling Schedule. It is however expected to publish the detailed admission schedule after the declaration of UGEAC Merit List today.
Candidates should also note that subsequent to the publication of Merit List, they will be asked to fill the online form for college choice and options. Based on the options filled by students and their Rank in the Merit List, candidates will be allotted seats as per the date and time that will be released in due course.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.