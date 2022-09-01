MHT CET 2022 Answer Key - Direct Link to Download

MHT CET 2022: Students who had appeared for MHT CET 2022 can check today i.e. Thursday September 01, 2022 Answer Key, Question Paper and candidate response (OMR sheet) on the official website mhtcet2022.mahacet.org, the Maharashtra CET Cell said in a notification.
The Maharashtra CET Cell in a notification dated August 30, 2022 said it will release the MHT CET Question Paper, Candidate Response and correct answer key in candidate log-in on Thursday September 01, 2022.
The CET Cell only mentioned the date and not the time.
Candidates however can check the answer key released on the website anytime by today evening.
1. Click here to go to the official website: mahacet.org.
2. Login using ID and Password.
3. Click on download answer key for PCM or PCB
4. MHT CET Answer Key (PCM or PCB) in PDF should appear on screen. Download and take a printout.
The CET Cell further said that in case of any error in Answer Keys, Questions or Response Sheet, candidates can raise objections from September 02 to 04, 2022 till 05 pm.
“MHT CET 2022 result will be declared on or before September 15, 2022”, the CET Cell said.
The result of MHT CET PCM and MHT CET PCB both the groups will be announced on the same day.
MHT CET is compuslory entrance test for admission in first year engineering and medical courses. The entrance exam is held every year in online mode at different centres across Maharashtra.
MHT CET this year for PCM Group was held from August 05 to 10 whereas MHT CET for PCB Group was held from August 11 to 18, 2022.
The CET Cell also conducted on August 28, 2022 MHT CET Re-exams for the students who could not attend the entrance exam on the scheduled date and time due to technical issues like server failure or heavy rain.
The CET Cell has already published the result of MAH-M.ARCH 2022 and MAH-M.HMCT 2022. Interested candidates can check their results on cetcell.mahacet.org.
