MHT CET 2022 Result, Answer Key Schedule Published - Read Here

MHT CET 2022: The Maharashtra CET Cell has published on its official website cetcell.mahacet.org MHT CET 2022 Grievances and Result Schedule that informs the candidates about the result and answer key release dates, and time to raise objections if any.
According to the schedule released by the Maharashtra CET Cell, MHT CET 2022 (PCM and PCB both) question papers will be released on September 01, 2022.
Along with the MHT CET Question Paper, the CET Cell will also release Candidates response (OMR sheet) and correct Answer Key (Provisional Answer Key) on its official website.
Candidates should note that they will be required to log-in using ID and Password to access and download MHT CET Answer Key OMR Sheets and Question Papers.
In case of any error in Answer Keys, Questions or Response Sheet, candidates can raise objections from September 02 to 04, 2022 till 05 pm.
Maharashtra CET Cell will assess the objections raised and publish the final answer keys.
"MHT CET 2022 Result will be declared on or before September 15, 2022", Maharashtra CET Cell said.
The result of MHT CET PCM and MHT CET PCB both the groups will be announced on the same day.
MHT CET is compuslory entrance test for admission in first year engineering and medical courses. The entrance exam is held every year in online mode at different centres across Maharashtra.
MHT CET this year for PCM Group was held from August 05 to 10 whereas MHT CET for PCB Group was held from August 11 to 18, 2022.
The CET Cell also conducted on August 28, 2022 MHT CET Re-exams for the students who could not attend the entrance exam on the scheduled date and time due to technical issues like server failure or heavy rain.
The CET Cell has already published the result of MAH-M.ARCH 2022 and MAH-M.HMCT 2022. Interested candidates can check their results on cetcell.mahacet.org.
