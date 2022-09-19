MHT CET 2022 Engineering, Medical, Pharmacy Counselling Starting Soon

MHT CET 2022: The Maharashtra CET Cell is set to start soon MHT CET 2022 Counselling for Medical, Engineering, Pharmacy and other undergraduate (UG) and post-graduate (PG) courses for which it had conducted the entrance exams from July to August 2022.
Candidates should note that Maharashtra CET Cell conducts in online mode the admission counselling for different Engineering Courses that include First Year Engineering (FE BE and BTech) and Direct Second Year Engineering (DSE).
The CET Cell also conducts online counselling for B Pharmacy and Pharm D and Direct Second Year Pharmacy (DSP).
Other undergraduate (UG) courses for which CET Cell conducts counselling are B Architecture, B HMCT (Hotel Management and Catering Technology), Direct 2nd Year admission in B HMCT, B Planning, LLB (5 year integrated), LLB (3 year regular), B Ed, B PEd, BA-BEd and BSc-BEd (4 year integrated courses).
Undergraduate Medical Courses for which Maharashtra CET Cell conducts counselling based on NEET UG score include MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BHMS, BAMS etc.
Candidates should note that Engineering Counselling will be done on the basis of JEE Main 2022 score and MHT CET 2022 (PCM) marks.
On the other hand, Medical Counselling will be done based on NEET UG 2022 and MHT CET 2022 (PCB) scores.
Besides UG courses, the CET Cell in Maharashtra also conduct counselling for Postgraduate (PG) Courses. They are MBA/MMS, MCA, M.E/M Tech/M Architecture/M HMCT/M Pharmacy/ Pharm D/ M Planning/M Ed/ M PEd and BEd Med Integrated.
Along with these UG and PG Courses, Maharashtra CET Cell also conducts counselling for Agriculture and Fine Art Education courses.
Candidates should note the CET Cell has already launched the official website for counselling and CAP round admission. It has also issued notification for Agriculture and Fine Art courses.
Admission notification for Engineering, Medical and other courses will be published soon.
1. CET Cell will issue notification and counselling schedule
2. Online registration will start after the issuance of notification
3. CET Cell will release first Provisional and then Final Merit List of registered candidates
4. Candidates will then be asked to submit their options and college choices based on vacancies and vacant seats given in seat matrix.
5. Based on options submitted by the candidates and their score in the respective entrance exams and subject to fulfilment of other admission criteria, CET cell will then publish allotment result (Seat Allotment).
Candidates should note that admission counselling will take place in multiple rounds. The candidates who do not get admission in CAP round 1 or those who are not satisfied with the allotted seat will be allowed to participate in the consequent rounds.
