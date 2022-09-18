KEAM 2022 (Engineering, Architecture) Trial Allotment Today - Check Here

KEAM 2022 Trial Allotment: Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) is set to publish today i.e. Sunday September 18, 2022 the Trial Allotment of the students who appeared for KEAM 2022 and are now seeking admission in First Year Engineering and Architecture courses for the year 2022-23.
CEE Kerala had earlier asked the students who appeared for KEAM 2022 and are seeking admission in Engineering and Architecture courses to complete option registration and confirm colleges of their choice.
Based on the options filled by the students, CEE Kerala will publish today the Trial Allotment.
As per the schedule released by CEE Kerala, KEAM 2022 First Phase Allotment will be published on September 21, 2022.
1. Click here to go to the official website: cee.kerala.gov.in.
2. Click on the given link to go to KEAM 2022 Candidate Portal
3. Log-in using Application Number, Password and Access Code.
4. Click on the given link marked as "Trial Allotment" to check the seat allotment.
Candidates should note that the allotment result published today is mock and for trial. It is published so that students become familiar with allotment and admission procedure.
• Opening of the website facility for online option registration: September 14, 2022
• Trial allotment publication: September 18, 2022
• Closure of online option registration facility: September 19, 2022
• First Phase Allotment Publication: September 21, 2022
• Candidates who get allotment shall have to remit the fee to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations as shown in the allotment memo at any of the Head Post Offices in Kerala or by way of online payment: September 22 to 26, 2022.
Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Government Kerala has published on its official website cee.kerala.gov.in KEAM 2022 Rank List of Engineering stream.
CEE Kerala had declared KEAM 2022 result on August 04, 2022. But, the rank list of students on the other hand has been published on September 06, 2022.
KEAM 2022 Entrance Examination for Engineering and Pharamcy was held on July 04, 2022 at different centres in Kerala and in Mumbai, New Delhi and Dubai.
