Maharashtra Engineering Admission FE 2022 Starts - Direct Link for Registration

Maharashtra Engineering (B.E. / B.Tech) Admission 2022: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has published on its official website fe2022.mahacet.org the Notification and has simultaneously started online registration for Admission to First Year in the Four Year B.E. and B.Tech coursea for the year 2022-23.
According to the Maharashtra Engineering (FE 2022) Admission Counselling Schedule, online registration has started from today i.e. September 21, 2022. The last date of application is October 04, 2022.
1. Click here to go to official website: fe2022.mahacet.org.
2. Click on Sign Up for New Registration.
3. Select if you have registered for MHT CET 2022 or not.
4. Use MHT-CET 2022 Application Number if you have appeared for MHT CET. Else, use JEE Main 2022 IDs.
5. Follow the instruction and complete the registration.
Candidates should note that admission in BE or BTech first year under graduate course is done based on MHT CET or JEE Main Paper 1 score. A candidate willing to take admisison in Engineerinf course should clear one of the two entrance tests.
• Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website (For Maharashtra State/All India/NRI/OCI/PIO/CIWGC/FN candidates): September 21 to October 04, 2022.
• Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website (For Maharashtra State/All India/NRI/OCI/PIO/CIWGC/FN candidates): September 21 to October 04, 2022.
• Display of Provisional Merit List: October 07, 2022
• Submission of grievances if any, for all type of Candidates: October 08 to 10, 2022
• Display of the Final Merit lists of Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website: October 12, 2022
• Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: October 12, 2022
• Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate's Login by the Candidate: October 13 to 15, 2022
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round - I: October 18, 2022
• Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round II : October 22, 2022
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II: October 28, 2022
Admission in First Year Engineering (FE) through CAP rounds is conducted for students who have appeared in and passed Maharashtra HSC Class 12th board exam or equivalent like ISC and CBSE Class 12th annual exam.
Maharashtra Engineering BE and BTech Counselling (FE 2022) starts after the declaration of MHT CET result that was declared on September 15, 2022.
