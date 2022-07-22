CBSE 12th Result 2022 declared, Over 33K score above 95% marks

CBSE 12th Result 2022 : The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has registered a Pass Percentage of 92.17 in Class 12 exams of this year results of which were declared Friday July 22, 2022.
The CBSE in a statement released earlier said, the board will issue the merit certificate to 0-1 per cent of students who have scored the highest marks in the subjects.
However, as per the decision of the board to avoid unhealthy competition amongst the students, no Merit List will be declared. In this regard, the CBSE has not awarded first, second or third division to its students.
Though no official Merit List has been released yet, Bulandshahr DPS girl Tanya Singh has emerged as a CBSE topper in the CBSE results 2022.
The board also said over 33,000 students scored marks above 95 per cent while 1.34 lakh students scored above 90 per cent.
Trivandrum emerges as the best performing region with pass percentage of 98.83%. Prayagraj put up the worst show among 16 regions, securing a pass percentage of 83.7%.
Bengaluru and Chennai came 2nd and 3rd with 98.16 per cent and 97.79 per cent respectively. Delhi East and Delhi West registered a Pass Percentage of 96.29 per cent.
Girl students outperformed boys by 3.29 per cent, as per the CBSE result data. Over 67,000 students have been placed in compartment.
Institution-wise, the overall pass percentage of JNV schools is at the top with 98.93 per cent pass. The pass percentage in CTSA and KV are 97.96 per cent and 97.04 per cent.
1. Go to the official website: cbseresults.nic.in.
2. Select Class 12 result link
3. Enter your Roll Number, School No. and Centre No.
4. Click on "Submit" button
The CBSE had earlier said students will need new Security Pin added to DigiLocker in operation since last many years in technical collaboration with NeGD.
Besides the official website cbseresults.nic.in, CBSE Class 12th result can be checked on cbse.nic.in and results.nic.in. Class XII CBSE students can also check their results via SMS.
Students can use the numbers are 52001 (MTNL), 57766 (BSNL), 5800002 (Aircel), 55456068 (Idea), 54321, 51234 and 5333300 (Tata Teleservices), 54321202 (Airtel), and 9212357123 (National Informatics Centre) to check their result.
CBSE Class 12th Results 2022 can also be accessed through Google search engine www.google.co.in and Microsoft search engine www.bing.com and SMS Organizer App on mobile which can be installed from playstore aka.ms/sms.
In 2020 and 2021, too the CBSE released the 12th result without Merit List and Toppers details.
While declaring the CBSE Class 12th result 2022, the board has also announced the 2023 board exam start date.
"The 2023 Class 10, 12 board exams will start on February 15, 2023", the CBSE said.
