ISC 12th Result 2022 Announced - Full List of Toppers

ISC 2022 Toppers List: The CISCE has registered a pass percentage of 99.38 in ISC 12th board exams 2022 held for 49 written subjects - including 12 Indian languages, five foreign languages and two Classical languages, results of whic were declared today.
A total of 154 students have got their place in the Merit List of ISC class 12th exams held in 2022.
Of them, as many as 18 students have been placed in Rank 1 with 99.75 per cent marks in English + best of three subects.
A total of 57 students secured the 2nd Rank scoring 99.50% marks among them are: Mohammad Kaif Khan and Aditya Sahani, Ojasava Saigal and and Avika Singh all from Lucknow.
Pass percentage of girl students is 99.52 whereas that of boys is 99.26.
1. Anandita Misra obtained 99.75% marks
2. Upasana Nandi got 99:75%
3. Harini Rammohan secured 99.75%
Others who came 1st in ISC 12th 2022 exams are Faheem Ahmed, Akash Srivastava, Aditya Vishnu Jhiwania and Simran Singh.
Mubashira Shamim topped Delhi Region scoring 99.25% marks in ISC Class 12th exam 2022.
The Council declared ISC 12th result 2022 today at 05:00 PM.
"ISC 2022 Examination Results will be declared on Sunday, 24th July 2022 at 05:00 pm", the Council had earlier said in a single line message posted on its official website.
1. Click here to go to ISC Class 12 Result Page: cisce.org.
2. Select Course.
3. Enter UID and Index Number.
4. Enter the Captcha code as you see.
5. Click on 'Show Result' button.
6. Take a print out of the scorecard for future reference.
The ISC 2022 results is also be available via SMS.
To receive the ISC Class XII (Class 12th) 2022 exam results by SMS, the candidate will require to type ISC followed by their seven digit unique ID code and send message to 09248082883.
About a lakh students from India and abroad appeared in the ISC 12th exam 2022 held from April 25 to May 23.
ISC 12th exam 2021 was cancelled due to Covid-19 and result was prepared based on internal assessment.
The overall Pass Percentage of ISC12th 2020 exam was 96.08 - a marginal improvement as compared to 2019 when the pass percentage was 96.52. The Council did not publish Merit List and Toppers name in 2020 because of the Covid-19.
Overall Pass Percentage of ISC 2018 exam was 96.21%. Saman Waheed of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh was among 07 All India Toppers of the Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class XII (Class 12th ) 2018 exams.
The council had declared on July 17, 2022 the result of ICSE Class 10 exams held in the year 2022. The Council declared it registered an overall pass percentage of 99.97 in 10th exam 2022.
