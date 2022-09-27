West Bengal Madhyamik 10th 2023 from Feb 23 - Full Time Table

WB Madhyamik Class 10 Board 2023 Time Table: West Bengal Class 10 Madhyamik Pariksha, also known as Secondary Examination (SE) or Class 10 exam will start on February 23 and continue till March 04, 2023, according to the Time Table released by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) on its website.
The Madhyamik Pariksha 2023 will be held in a single shift from 11:45 am to 3 pm. Like previous year exams, the students will get additional 15 minutes to read the question paper.
Also as was the case in previous years, the Class 10 Madhyamik Pariksha, Secondary Examination 2023 - both regular and external, will be held only one paper on each day, West Bengal Board of Secondary Education said in a statment.
February 23: First languages (Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Modern Tibetan, Nepali, Odio, Gurmukhi (Punjabi), Telugu, Urdu and Santali)
February 24: Second languages (English--if any language other than English is offered as First Language. Bengali or Nepali -- if English is the First Language)
February 25: Geography
February 27: History
February 28: Life Science
March 02: Mathematics
March 03: Physical Science
March 04: Optional elective subject
In 2022, Madhyamik Class 10th exams were held from March 7 onwards and ended on March 16, 2022.
The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education declared the result of the 10th exam 2022 on June 03. The state registered an overall pass percentage of 86.6 in 2022.
Arnab Gharai and Raunak Mandal jointly shared the first rank whereas Kaushiki Sarkar came 2nd in West Bengal Madhyamik Exam 2022 results declared by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education was established through the West Bengal Secondary Education Act, 1950, though it started functioning only around the year 1951. It is entrusted with responsibilities such as providing the curriculum for affiliated schools, monitoring the implementation of education policies and conducting yearly West Bengal Board Madhyamik Examination.
