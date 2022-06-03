WB 10th Result 2022: Arnab, Raunak Madhyamik Toppers, Pass Percent 86.60

WB Madhyamik Result 2022: Arnab Gharai and Raunak Mandal jointly shared the first rank whereas Kaushiki Sarkar came 2nd in West Bengal Madhyamik Exam 2022 results of which are declared by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) today i.e. Friday June 03, 2022.
West Bengal Madhyamik joint topper Arnab Gharai is from Ramharipur Ramakrishna Mission High School in Bankura whereas the other topper Raunak Mandal is a student of Burdwan CMS School.
The two secured the first rank by scoring a total of 693 marks in West Bengal 10th exams.
Kaushiki Sarkar from Malda and Raunak Mandal from West Midnapore are ranked second. Both have secured a total of 692 marks.
Ananya Dasgupta of Asansol Umarani Mahila Kalyan Girls High School and Debshikha Pradhan of Chorebaliya Sro Sri Basanti Vidyapeeth shared the 3rd rank. They got 690 marks.
Four students are ranked fourth after securing 690 marks in WB Madhyamik exam 2022 result of which has been declared today.
West Bengal Board of Secondary Education declared the result of the 10th exam on its official website wbresults.nic.in today morning. The state registered an overall pass percentage of 86.6.
Along with the result, the board also published the Merit List, Toppers List and toppers marks. The board also released results of different districts including Kolkata, Malda and other.
Around 11 lakh students appeared in the Madhyamik exam 2022.
West Bengal recorded an overall pass percentage of 100% in 2021 WB Madhyamik Class 10 exam. Since the Class 10th board exam 2021 was cancelled due to Covid-19, the WBBSE did not release the list of Toppers and Merit List.
In 2020, West Bengal recorded an overall pass percentage of 86.34% WB Madhyamik Class 10 exam. Aritra Pal stood first in West Bengal Madhyamik Exam 2020. Pal scored 694 out of the total 700 marks i.e 99.14%.
Sayantan Garai 693 and Avik Das scored 693 out of 700 to bag the 2nd position while Soumya Pathak, Debosmita Mahapatra and Aritra Maity scored 690/700 to bag the 3rd rank.
In 2019, West Bengal Madhyamik Pariksha (Class 10th) recorded an overall pass percentage of 86.07% WB Madhyamik Class 10 exam.
Saugata Das from Mahammedpur Deshpran Vidyapith School in East Midnapore district of West Bengal ranked first in 2019. She had scored 694 (99.14%) of the total 700 marks.
Shreyashi Paul and Debasmitha Saha came 2nd with 98.71% i.e. 691 marks. Camelia Roy and Bratin Mondal had scored 98.43% i.e. 689 marks and came 3rd.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.