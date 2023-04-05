Hajj 2023: Last date to deposit Advance Haj Amount Extended

Hajj 2023 Payment: The Haj Committee of India has extended the last date to deposit Advance Haj Amount till April 12, 2023.
The Haj Committee of India had earlier fixed the last date to deposit Advance Haj Amount till April 7.
It has however now extended the last date till April 12, 2023.
In a notification released today, the Haj Committee of India however said the last date of the Haj amount deposit is extended the last date till April 12, 2023.
The Haj Committee has also extended the last date to submit pay-in-slip copy.
“After depositing the amount of Rs.81,800/-, the provisionally selected pilgrims shall submit a copy of the pay-in-slip, medical certificate along with original passport and one photograph to their respective state Haj committees by or before April 14, 2023, failing which their Haj seat will be cancelled", the Central Haj Committee said.
The Haj Committee of India had earlier asked all Hajj pilgrims who have been selected after the Haj 2023 Qurrah - draw of lots, held by Digital Random Selection Process to deposit Rs.81,800/- as Advance Haj Amount and submit the pay-in-slip along with original passport and photographs on or before the due date.
“All provisionally selected pilgrims are required to deposit Advance Haj Amount of Rs.81,800/- each. A unique Bank Reference Number provided to each cover must be mentioned in the Remittance Receipt", the Haj Committee of India said.
"The amount includes non-refundable processing fee Rs.300/-, Advance Haj Amount Rs. 80,000/- and Miscellaneous Dues Rs. 1,500/-", it said.
The Haj Committee of India however did not give details of the 'miscellaneous dues'.
The Haj Committee of India further said that other instalments will be decided taking into consideration the finalization of Airfare amount and expenses in Saudi Arabia.
“The same will be intimated soon” the Haj Committee said.
The pilgrims who have been selected by computerised draw should note that their selection will be cancelled if they fail to deposit the amount before the due date.
Payments can be made either:
1. Online Mode through Haj Committee of India website here: hajcommittee.gov.in.
2. Directly to Haj Committee of India account No. 32175020010 FEE TYPE-25
maintained with SBI; or account No. 318702010406009 (Haj Account) maintained with UBI through any branch of SBl/UBI having core Banking System.
3. By cheque of any branch of SBI/UBI in the respective Bank.
Selected pilgrims whose names figured in the final list drawn after the Qurrah can check Unique Bank Reference Number by following the steps given below:
1. Go to Haj Committee of India website by clicking here: hajcommittee.gov.in.
2. Enter your Cover No in the box. Your Cover No should start with your state code.
3. Click on the Down Arraow from 'Select State' menu and select your state.
4. Enter Passport No in the box.
5. Click on "Load" button.
6. All relevant details along with Unique Bank Reference Number will appear on the computer or mobile phone screen.
After depositing the Advance amount the Provisionally Selected pilgrims shall submit a copy of the pay-in-slip, Chest X-ray report and Blood report along with Medical Screening and Fitness Certificate (as per format available in the Guidelines) to the concerned State Haj Committee on or before 10th of April, 2023.
The Haj Committee of India (HCoI) had earlier also released Haj policy 2023, listing the 25 embarkation points and giving details of other Hajj related information.
As per the Hajj flight schedule released by Haj Committee of India, the first flight from India (outbound flight) will be on May 21, 2023 and the last Haj flight will be on June 22, 2023.
The first return Hajj flight will be on July 03, 2023 and last inbound flight will be on August 02, 2023.
Detailed Hajj flight schedule (embarkation point wise) will be published soon.
