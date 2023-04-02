Ace Cricketer Salim Durani Dies, Tributes Pour In

Jamnagar (Gujarat): Salim Durani, one of the finest all-rounders, passed away at his home here after a prolonged battle with cancer, on Sunday.
He was 88, according to a family source.
Born in Afghanistan, Durani had Pashtun origins and was known for his batting and bowling prowess that left the spectators thrilled.
"He will always be remembered for hitting sixes when spectators demanded. Hitting sixes during that period was rare," remembered a family friend in Mumbai.
Salim Durani, the debonair India cricketer of the 1960s with a movie star looks, a puckish sense of humour, was famous for his penchant for hitting monstrous sixes on demand
Salim Durani hits Jack Birkenshaw for six in the 1972-73 Bombay Test. Video from @jaigalagali This hit took him from 49 to 55. pic.twitter.com/OetQ5JxvYw— Rameses (@tintin1107) April 2, 2023
Durani had been living with his younger brother, Jahangir Durani, in Jamnagar, Gujarat. He had undergone a proximal femoral nail surgery after he broke his thigh bone in a fall in January this year.
The Kabul-born cricketer, who packed a punch with his bat and was also a handy left-arm orthodox bowler, played 29 Tests and was instrumental in India defeating England 2-0 in the historic five-match Test series in 1961-62, picking up eight and 10 wickets in the team's victories at Calcutta and Madras.
Durani, known for his fine dressing style and swagger, scored just one century though he had seven fifties in the 50 innings he played for the country, scoring 1,202 runs.
Durani was best remembered for the magical spell that helped India to their first Test win in the West Indies in 1971, which is also remembered for Sunil Gavaskar's Test debut.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the demise of former India allrounder Salim Durani, who passed away on Sunday. Condoling his death, Modi tweeted:
"Salim Durani Ji was a cricketing legend, an institution in himself. He made a key contribution to India's rise in the world of cricket. On and off the field, he was known for his style. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace."
The Prime Minister added that "Salim Durani Ji had a very old and strong association with Gujarat. He played for Saurashtra and Gujarat for a few years. He also made Gujarat his home. I have had the opportunity to interact with him and was deeply impressed by his multifaceted persona. He will surely be missed".
While condoling Salim Durani's death, former Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan wrote:
"Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Salim Durani sir. 1 of my fvrt cricketers who always stays close to my heart. An inspiration to a lot of youngsters 2 take up the game n represent country. My heartfelt condolences to his family. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un (sic)."
In his condolence message, Indian pacer Yuvraj Singh wrote:
"A renowned all-rounder who hit the ball over the boundary at will and a legendary cricketer in every way. A big loss for the cricketing fraternity! My heartfelt condolences to the family, fans and well-wishers of Salim Durani ji."
While showering tributes on the legendary circketer, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri wrote:
"The brilliant inning of enigmatic cricketing genius Salim Durani comes to an end."
"A stylish left hander & cricket’s first Arjuna Awardee, the legendary all rounder was part of the folklore for hitting sixes on demand! My heartfelt condolence to his family, friends & fans. RIP", he added.
Jamnagar MP, Poonamben Maadam, in her condolence message wrote:
"Salim Durani ji was not only one of India's finest cricketing legends, but also an exemplary human being. His life story is full of many acts of kindness, humility and courage."
"His dedication to the sport will always be remembered and his legacy will live on", she wrote.
