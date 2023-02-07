HCoI releases Hajj 2023 Policy, but silent on application start date

Mumbai: The Haj Committee of India (HCoI) Monday February 06, 2023 released Haj policy 2023, listing the 25 embarkation points and giving details of other Hajj related information.
The Haj Committee of India however has not yet disclosed the exact date to start receiving the Haj Application Form (HAF) from the aspiring pilgrims.
“The Haj Application Forms (HAFs) can be obtained from the State / Union Territory Haj Committees free of cost or can be downloaded from the website of the Haj Committee of India hajcommittee.gov.in or through the Android App “Haj Committee of India” available on Play Store.
Photocopies can also be used”, the HCoI said under the head “Availability of Haj Application Forms (HAFs)” of 13-page Haj 2023 Policy.
The Haj Policy however did not mention the date and time to start submitting the application forms.
Among other things, the Haj Policy said there will be a total 25 Hajj Embarkations Points namely: Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Srinagar, Ranchi, Gaya, Guwahati, Indore, Bhopal, Mangalore, Goa, Aurangabad, Varanasi, Jaipur, Nagpur, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Cochin, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Kannur, Vijayawada, Agartala and Calicut.
“In addition to 25 Embarkation Points, the Ministry of Minority Affairs (MoMA) may also consider the requests of inclusion of other airports as Eps with the approval of competent authority and concerned ministries”, the Haj Policy said.
The Haj Policy also explains in details the process of Qurrah (Draw of lots), Government Quota and General Wait List, rules of cancellation and refund, accommodation in Makkah and Madinah, and also selection of air carrier.
“MoMA in coordination with the Ministry of Civil Aviation must ensure that selection of Airlines for Haj Operations is done through a transparent process as per GFR”, the Haj Committee said.
The Hajj Policy further said that out its allotted quota of 175,025 pilgrims 80% will go through the Haj Committee of India and the remaining 20% will embark for Hajj through Haj Group Organizers (HGOs) i.e. Private Tour or Hajj Tour Operators.
Aspiring pilgrims can also refer the Haj Policy to know the cover size, distribution of quota, vaccination requirement and health related instructions, duration of stay, and Adahi (Qurbani).
“The Islamic Development Bank (IDB) is the only body authorized by the Government of Saudi Arabia to perform Qurbai for Haj pilgrims. The pilgrims therefore should not fall to prey to fraudsters in the name of Qurbani”, the Haj Committee of India said.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.