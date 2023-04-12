18 million and counting – Ramadan Umrah pilgrims continue to throng Makkah

[More than 1.17 million pilgrims performed prayers in Masjid Al Haram in Makkah on Monday April 10, 2023.]
Makkah al Mukarramah: More than 18 million pilgrims from around the world have visited Masjid Al Haram in Makkah to perform Umrah till 20th of the Holy month of Ramadan 1444 AH (Ramadan 2023), local officials said.
“Since the beginning of Ramadan, the number of Umrah pilgrims and visitors to Masjid Al Haram has increased to 18 million”, the officials said.
“The numbers are expected to increase in the coming days”, they said.
Beginning today, Ramadan has entered into its last ten days. The last ten days of Ramadan, specially the last ten nights, are considered holiest, according to the Islamic Faith.
Muslims believe “Laylatul Qadr” coincides with one of these ten nights. Lalylatul Qadr is the night when the Holy Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammed (peace be upon him).
The Muslims pray for the whole night during the last ten days of Ramadan, especially the 21, 23rd, 25th, 27th and 29th – the odd nights.
As these ten days are considered holiest, more and more Muslims try to visit Masjid Al Haram in Makkah to offer prayers.
[Worshippers in Masjid Al Haram Makkah on Friday April 7, 2023.]
As Muslims who are already in Makkah today welcome the last ten days of Ramadan, they were greeted by Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al Sudais, Imam e Haram and President of the General Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques - Masjid Al Haram, Makkah and Masjid Nabawi (The Prophet’s Mosque) Madinah.
Al Sudais while delivering a short speech after Isha Salah today spoke about Laylatul Qadr and the significance of praying in Haramain Sharifain.
He also announced the timings of the Tahajjud Prayers which will commence at 12:30 AM tonight.
“Beginning tonight we welcome the last 10 days of Ramadan 1444. In the Two Holy Mosques, Tahajjud Prayers will be established consisting of the 10 Rak’ahs and will begin at 12:30 AM. The Witr Prayer will be moved and prayed following the Tahajjud Prayers”, the officials later announced.
Muslims across the world also perform Itikaf during the last ten days of Ramadan. While in Itikaf, they confine to the mosque for the last ten days of Ramadan, and come out after sighting of Eid al Fitr moon.
Special arrangements are made in Masjid Al Haram Makkah and Masjid e Nabawi Madinah for the pilgrims who wish to perform Itikaf. The special facilities are provided based on prior registration.
Meanwhile, more than 1.17 million Muslims prayed in Masjid Al Haram, Makkah on Monday, according to the officials.
Masjid Al Haram in Makkah is the largest mosque in the world where more than one million pilgrims are offering daily prayers, peacefully and without any problem or issue.
The capacity of Masjid Al Haram in Makkah has been increased by manifold due to the ongoing expansion work, the largest in the history of the holy site that hosts Kaaba – the House of Allah, The Almighthy.
Tuesday 20th Ramadan also coincides with one of the most significant days of the Islamic History when Prophet Muhammad ﷺ and the Muslims entered Makkah and conquered it.
En-route to The Conquest of Makkah, Prophet Muhammad ﷺ along with his 10,000 companions, which was the largest Muslim force ever assembled as of that time, had started from Madinah on the 10th of Ramadan, 8 AH.
They entered into Makkah after 10 days, and took control of the City in peaceful conquest. On that day, Makkah was purified, the idols were smashed and Makkah came under the rule of the Muslims!
