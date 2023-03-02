Itikaf Registration in Makkah Haram, Masjid-e-Nabvi from March 17

Makkah: The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques is set to start online registration for the prospective worshipers intending to perform Itikaf (seclusion and staying in the mosque with the intention of worshipping) at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and Masjid e Nabvi from 25th Shaban 1444 H corresponding to 17th March 2023.
The Itikaf Registration 2023 that will start on 25th Shaban 1444 AH will continue till 10th Ramadan 1444 AH, the General Presidency said.
The registration will be online and the pilgrims will need to fill up the application form available on “eservice.gph.gov.sa/visit/Home.aspx”.
Itikaf registration for the Makkah Haram and Masjid e Nabawi is same. The pilgrims need to select their mosque preference while filling up the online form.
Itikaf is an Islamic practice consisting of a period of spiritual retreat in a mosque - especially during the last 10 days of Ramadan. It is Sunnah (Tradition) of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).
The Prophet (pbuh) encouraged those who perform Itikaf to spend their time reciting the Qur’an, performing prayers and seeking blessings from the Almighty Allah.
The General Presidency will reserve and earmark specific area of the two holy mosques for Itikaf. The worshipers are advised to bring in only a prayer rug, light bed sheet, pillow and two pieces of ihram dress.
The area will be supplied with shelves to keep the belongings of the worshipers and each registered worshiper will be allotted a separate safe with key.
Meanwhile, President of Haramain Sharifain, Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al Sudais, Thursday revealed the Ramadan Operational Plan for the year 2023.
Ramadan, the Holy Month of Fasting, this year i.e. 1444 AH corresponding to 2023 AD, is likely to commence on Thursday March 23, 2023 in Saudi Arabia. The exact date of beginning of Ramadan will be decided after sighting of the New Moon on 29th Shaban 1444 AH.
