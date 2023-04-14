AIMPLB Chief Syed Rabey Hasani Nadwi passes away in Lucknow

Lucknow: Syed Rabey Hasani Nadwi, renowned Islamic scholar and President of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), passed away on Thursday after a brief illness, at the age of 93.
He had been ailing for some time now.
Born in the Raebareli district of Uttar Pradesh in 1929, Maulana Rabey Nadwi began his career as a teacher of Islamic studies at Nadwatul Ulama, a prominent Islamic seminary in Lucknow.
He was later appointed as the chancellor of the institution in 2011 and held the position until his death.
He was also an accomplished author and has written several books on Islamic theology, including a commentary on the Holy Quran.
He was a strong advocate of interfaith dialogue and had participated in several conferences and seminars aimed at promoting understanding and cooperation between different religious communities.
Maulana Rabey Nadwi was a member and President of the AIMPLB, an organisation that represents the Muslim community in legal and social matters.
He served as the General Secretary of the board for over a decade and was instrumental in the board's efforts to uphold the rights of the Muslim community in India.
Nadwi was also an active member of several other organisations, including the All India Muslim Majlis-e-Mushawarat, an umbrella body of Muslim organisations in the country.
He was a strong advocate of communal harmony and had played a key role in promoting peace and understanding between different communities.
His Namaz e Janaza will be held at Nadwatul Ulama in Lucknow after Taraweeh prayers today whereas his funeral will be held in Rae Bareli after Fajr Salah Friday.
Meanwhile, condolences are pouring in from all quarters after the sad demise of the renowned scholar.
The Congress party in its codolence message mourned the passing away of the AIMPLB Chief saying his contribution will be always rememberd.
"The sudden demise of Islamic scholar and President of All India Muslim Personal Law Board Maulana Rabey Hasani Nadwi ji is an irreparable loss to the nation. His contribution in the field of education will always be remembered", the Congress Party said.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also condoled the demise of Rabey Hasani Nadavi.
"Deeply saddened by the passing away of Maulana Rabey Hasani Nadwi ji, President of All India Muslim Personal Law Board.
"A well-known Islamic scholar, his contributions to the advancement of education shall always be remembered. Our thoughts are with his family and followers", Kharge said.
