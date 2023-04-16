Hajj 2023: Pilgrims asked to pay 1st Instalment of Balance Haj Amount by Apr 24

Haj 2023 First Instalment of Balance Amount: The Haj Committee of India on Saturday asked the selected pilgrims to make the First Instalment of Balance Haj Amount Payment (also called as First Instalment Amount Payment) till April 24, 2023.
“Each provisionally selected pilgrims are required to deposit First Instalment of Balance Haj Amount of Rs 1,70,000”, the Haj Committee of India said in a notification.
The pilgrims will be able to make the Haj amount payment from Monday April 17, 2023. The last date is April 24, 2023.
“The amount is to be deposited during the period 17th April 2023 to 24th April 2023”, the Haj Committee said.
The Haj Committee of India further said that second instalment will be decided taking into consideration the finalization of Airfare amount and expenses in Saudi Arabia.
"Second instalment of Balance Haj Amount will be determined by taking into consideration the finalization of Airfare Amount and expenses to be incurred in Saudi Arabia and will be intimated shortly”, the Haj Committee said.
"The details of probable expenditure for Haj 2023 in respect of each pilgrim for the respective embarkation points will also be displayed on the Haj Committee of India official website”, it added.
The Haj Committee of India had earlier asked all Hajj pilgrims who have been selected after the Haj 2023 Qurrah - draw of lots, held by Digital Random Selection Process to deposit Rs.81,800/- as Advance Haj Amount and submit the pay-in-slip along with original passport and photographs on or before April 17, 2023.
Payments can be made either:
1. Online Mode through Haj Committee of India website here: hajcommittee.gov.in.
2. Directly to Haj Committee of India account No. 32175020010 FEE TYPE-25
maintained with SBI; or account No. 318702010406009 (Haj Account) maintained with UBI through any branch of SBl/UBI having core Banking System.
3. By cheque of any branch of SBI/UBI in the respective Bank.
1. Online Mode through Haj Committee of India website here: hajcommittee.gov.in.
2. Directly to Haj Committee of India account No. 32175020010 FEE TYPE-25
maintained with SBI; or account No. 318702010406009 (Haj Account) maintained with UBI through any branch of SBl/UBI having core Banking System.
3. By cheque of any branch of SBI/UBI in the respective Bank.
Selected pilgrims whose names figured in the final list drawn after the Qurrah can check Unique Bank Reference Number by following the steps given below:
1. Go to Haj Committee of India website by clicking here: hajcommittee.gov.in.
2. Enter your Cover No in the box. Your Cover No should start with your state code.
3. Click on the Down Arraow from 'Select State' menu and select your state.
4. Enter Passport No in the box.
5. Click on "Load" button.
6. All relevant details along with Unique Bank Reference Number will appear on the computer or mobile phone screen.
1. Go to Haj Committee of India website by clicking here: hajcommittee.gov.in.
2. Enter your Cover No in the box. Your Cover No should start with your state code.
3. Click on the Down Arraow from 'Select State' menu and select your state.
4. Enter Passport No in the box.
5. Click on "Load" button.
6. All relevant details along with Unique Bank Reference Number will appear on the computer or mobile phone screen.
After depositing the First Instalment amount the Provisionally Selected pilgrims shall submit a copy of the pay-in-slip, Chest X-ray report and Blood report along with Medical Screening and Fitness Certificate (as per format available in the Guidelines) to the concerned State Haj Committee on or before 24th of April, 2023.
The Haj Committee of India (HCoI) had earlier also released Haj policy 2023, listing the 25 embarkation points and giving details of other Hajj related information.
As per the Hajj flight schedule released by Haj Committee of India, the first flight from India (outbound flight) will be on May 21, 2023 and the last Haj flight will be on June 22, 2023.
The first return Hajj flight will be on July 03, 2023 and last inbound flight will be on August 02, 2023.
Detailed Hajj flight schedule (embarkation point wise) will be published soon.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.