Obligatory Friday prayer is optional on Eid: Saudi Ministry

Riyadh: In an important announcement, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance has said obligatory Friday Prayer is optional in case Eid – Eid al Fitr or Eid al Adha, coincides with Friday.
Citing a Fatwa, religious edict, released earlier the Ministry said those who performed Eid prayers can opt for Dhuhr Salah, and skip the mandatory Friday Prayers.
“It is not obligatory to offer Friday prayer for those who attended the Eid prayer”, the Fatwa said.
This concession is for Eid al Fitr and Eid al Adha both.
“Whoever attends the Eid prayer, he/she is granted permission not to attend the Friday prayer, and he/she can offer Dhuhr prayer at the time of Dhuhr”, it said.
“Those who are determined to offer Jumu’ah prayer with others on Friday, they can pray and this is also the better option, the ministry said in a circular issued recently quoting the Fatwa pronounced by the Permanent Committee for Scholarly Research and Ifta.
The committee ruled that if a person failed to offer the Eid prayer, he is not entitled to use this concession. It is obligatory for him to offer Jumu’ah prayer and there will be concession only if there is not the sufficient number of the faithful to hold the Friday prayer. In such case, he must pray Dhuhr prayer.
According to the guidelines, imam of the mosque where Juma prayer is held must perform the Friday prayer on that day. If there is not the sufficient number of worshipers present for the Friday prayer, Dhuhr prayer shall be offered.
The ministry noted that whoever attends the Eid prayer and not attending the Jumu’ah prayer, he should pray Dhuhr prayer at its time.
The advisory came ahead of Eid al Fitr which is likely to coincide with Friday April 21, 2023.
According to the Islamic Calendar, the ongoing month of Ramadan is likely to end on Thursday April 20, 2023 and Eid al Fitr could be celebrated on Friday April 21, 2023.
The final decision on the exact date and time of Eid al Fitr 2023 will be made by the Saudi Royal Court based on sighting of the new moon (crescent) on Thursday April 20, 2023.
