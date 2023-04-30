JEE Advanced 2023 Registration - Direct Link

JEE Advanced 2023 Registration: Online Registration of the candidates who have qualified to appear for JEE Advanced 2023 based on their JEE Main 2023 Score has started from today i.e. Sunday April 30, 2023.
"The JEE (Advanced) registration portal will be open for eligible candidates to register from 10:00 IST on April 30, 2023", IIT Guwhati said in a notification posted on JEE Advanced official website.
"The JEE Advanced registration window will be open till 17:00 IST on May 07, 2023", it said.
While the last date to apply for JEE Advanced 2023 is May 07, the last date to pay fees is May 08, 2023.
1. Click here to go to JEE Advanced 2023 official website: jeeadv.nic.in.
2. Login using JEE Main application no and Password.
3. Complete the application form.
According to JEE Advanced Schedule released by IIT Guwahati, the entrance exam will be held on Sunday June 04, 2023.
IIT Guwahati further said that JEE Advanced Admit Card of the registered candidates will be released on May 29, Answer Keys will be published on June 11 whereas JEE Advanced Result 2023 will be published on June 18, 2023.
Registration for JEE (Advanced) 2023: April 30, 2023 (10:00 IST) to May 07, 2023 (17:00 IST)
Last date for fee payment of registered candidates: May 08, 2023 (17:00 IST)
Admit Card available for downloading: May 29, 2023 (10:00 IST) to Sunday, June 04, 2023
Choosing of scribe by PwD candidates: June 03, 2023
JEE (Advanced) 2023: June 04, 2023 - Paper 1: 09:00-12:00 IST, Paper 2: 14:30-17:30 IST
Copy of candidate responses to be available on the JEE (Advanced) 2022 website: June 09, 2023 (10:00 IST)
Online display of JEE Advanced provisional answer keys: June 11, 2023 (10:00 IST)
Online declaration of final answer keys: June 18, 2023 (10:00 IST)
Result of JEE (Advanced) 2023: June 18, 2023 (10:00 IST)
Online registration for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2023: June 18, 2023 (10:00 IST) to June 19, 2023 (17:00 IST)
Tentative Start of Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2023 Process: June 19, 2023
Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2023: June 21, 2023 (09:00-12:00 IST)
Declaration of results of AAT 2023: June 24, 2023 (17:00 IST)
Candidates registering for JEE Advanced this year can in the meantime also visit the official website "jeeadv.ac.in" for eligibility, syllabus, exam fees, age limit, number of attemot, criterion 1 and mock test.
Registration for JEE Advanced begins after the declaration of JEE Main Session 2 result. Through JEE (Advanced), IITs offer admission into undergraduate courses leading to a Bachelor’s, Integrated Master’s or Bachelor-Master Dual Degree in Engineering, Sciences or Architecture. Both Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees are awarded to candidates enrolled in the dual degree programs upon successful completion of the course curriculum.
