JEE Advanced 2023 | Information Bulletin, Syllabus, Important Dates

JEE Advanced 2023: Joint Engineering Entrance Advanced (JEE Advanced 2023) will be held on Sunday June 04, 2023 in Two Sessions, IIT Guwahati said while releasing Information Brochure, Syllabus and Important Dates.
IIT Guwahati has been given the responsibility to conduct this year’s JEE Advanced – a qualifying test for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and NITs.
IIT Guwahati released the schedule and other important details of JEE Advanced 2023 on its official website jeeadv.ac.in.
According to the time table released by IIT Guwahati, JEE Advanced this year will be held in online mode on Sunday June 04, 2023 in two shifts.
While JEE Advanced Paper 1 will be held on June 04 from 09:00 am to 12:00 pm, Paper 2 will be held on the same day from 14:30 to 17:30 IST.
Registration process for JEE Advanced normally begins after JEE Main result is declared. The IIT Guwahati however said it will begin online registration for JEE Advanced on April 30, 2023. The last date of registration and online application has been fixed as May 04, 2023.
Last date for fee payment of registered candidates is May 05, 2023 till 05:00 pm whereas choosing of scribe date for PwD candidates has been fixed as June 03, 2023.
JEE Advanced 2023 admit card will be released on May 29. It will be available for download till June 04 – the date of the exam to be held in Online Mode.
“Copy of candidate responses will be available on the JEE (Advanced) 2023 website on June 09 and JEE Advanced Answer Key (Provisional) will be published on June 11, 2023”, IIT Guwahati said.
“The final answer key and JEE Advanced 2023 result will be declared on June 18, 2023”, it said.
Along with JEE Advanced 2023 schedule, IIT Bombay has also released dates of Architecture Aptitude Test – AAT 2023.
“Architecture Aptitude Test will be held on June 21, 2023 for which online registration will start on June 18, 2023”, it said.
“The last date of application for AAT 2023 is June 19, 2023 till 17:00 IST”, it added.
“AAT 2023 result will be declared on June 25, 2023", IIT Guwahati said.
IIT Guwahati also said that tentative start date of Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2023 Process is June 19, 2023.
Candidates planning to appear for JEE Advanced this year can in the meantime visit the official website "jeeadv.ac.in" for eligibility, syllabus, age limit, mock test and information brochure (information bulletin).
