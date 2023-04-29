JEE Main Session 2 Result 2023: Full List of Toppers

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Toppers List: The National Testing Agency (NTA) early in the morning Saturday released the result of JEE Main 2023 Session 2 (JEE Main April 2023) along with the Toppers List, AIR list, Cut off and complete analysis of the result sheet.
The NTA activated three different links to check the result.
According to the NTA, JEE Main 2023 cut off is 90.78%.
The NTA had released the JEE Main Session 2 Final Answer Key (Provisional) on April 26, 2023.
Malay Kedia got a Perfect NTA Score of 300/300.
Malay is a student of FIITJEE's Long-Term Classroom Programs.
Interestingly, Malay Kedia had dropped Kota coaching to live in his hometown and prepare for JEE Main 2023.
Singaraju Venkat Kaundinya has also scored a perfect 100 NTA score in JEE Mains 2023 to become JEE Main 2023 topper by achieving All India Rank 1.
Names, scores, marks and All India Rank list of other candidates will be published soon.
The JEE Main 2023 Session 2 was heldin the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 15 at multiple testing centers across India and other cities abroad.
Over 8 lakh candidates had registered for the important engineering entrance the result of whom is now uploaded on the official website. In the past years, about 11 million (including all sessions) candidates had registered for JEE Main
The NTA had conducted the first session of JEE Main on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2023. And the JEE Main First Session 2023 result was announced on February 06, 2023 – barely in six days after the important engineering exam was concluded.
As many as 20 candidates, including Abhineet Majety, Amogh Jalan and Apurva Samota, had emerged as the toppers of JEE Main Session 1 Exam 2023 (JEE Main January 2023) result of which was declared today.
The 20 toppers had scored 100 percentile in JEE Main 2023 Session 1, also known as attempt 1.
Candidates should note that the NTA had earlier published the result of JEE Main Session 1 but not published the Rank List (All India Rank or AIR List). The AIR list has been released today after considering the scores of the candidates in JEE Main Session 1 and Session 2.
JEE Main Toppers should note that Online Registration for JEE Advanced 2023 will start from April 30, and the exam will be held on June 04.
