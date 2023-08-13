Imam e Kaaba Sheikh Maher Al Muaiqly resumes leading daily prayers

[Healthy and cheering Sheikh Maher with Sheikh Sudais and other Haram officials in a photo taken today.]
Makkah al Mukarramah: Sheikh Maher Al Muaiqly, Imam e Kaaba, who had fainted and stopped mid-way during the Friday Special afternoon prayer on August 10, 2023 has resumed leading the daily mandatory prayers.
In a rare moment captured on live cameras, Sheikh Abdur Rehman Sudais, Chief Imam and President of The General Presidency of the Two Holly Mosques, replaced Sheikh Maher Al Muaiqly when the first raka'ah of the Friday prayers on August 10 was still ongoing.
Sheikh Maher Al Muaiqly, started slurring during the second part of the Khutbah, ending the Friday Sermon earlier than usual. He then instructed worshippers to "establish prayer".
Behind the cameras, Sheikh Maher had taken a seat on the Minbar (pulpit) and was immediately attended to by Imams, Sheikh Sudais and Sheikh Humaid, and was offered a cold drink.
Imam and Khateeb of Kaaba, Sheikh Maher Al Muaiqly, after some two minutes of rest felt better and strong enough to establish prayers, according to Haramain Sharifain, a website than tracks and monitors minute by minute activities at the Two Holy Mosques – Masjid e Haram in Makkah and Majid e Nabawi, The Prophet’s Mosque, in Al-Madinah al-Munawwarah.
Sheikh Maher, however, later began to "severely slur" during the recitation and collapsed. Sheikh Maher was then held by his bodyguards who escorted him to a medical centre.
As soon as he fell ill, Sheikh Sudais, who stood behind him during the prayers, assumed his position mid-prayer to continue the proceedings.
This was as per the tradition of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). During the Prophet’s life time once, he got late and hence his companion Abu Bakra (RA) led the prayers. But, when stepped back when he learnt that the Prophet has joined the prayer.
A statement released by the General Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques said Sheikh Maher suffered a sudden loss in blood pressure and fell sick while he began the prayer. The Haram in Makkah at that time was sizzling at 40 degrees.
The Presidency also reassured of the Imam’s health.
Alhamdulillah, Sheikh Maher is now well and healthy, and has begun leading daily prayers at the Grand Mosque in Makkah.
In the video of Sheikh Maher leading Fajr prayers Saturday August 12, 2023, he can be seen in good health.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.