BJP leader Sana Khan beaten to death by husband Amit Sahu

Jabalpur/Nagpur: Chief of BJP’s Minority Wing in Nagpur, Sana Khan, was beaten to death by her husband Amit Sahu alias Pappu, Madhya Pradesh and Jabalpur Police said Saturday, August 12, 2023.
Sana Khan, a resident of Awasthi Nagar in Maharashtra’s Nagpur, was missing since August 02, 2023.
According to Mehrun Nisa, Sana Khan’s mother, her daughter went to Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh on August 01, 2023 to meet her husband, Amit Sahu. Sana called up her mother after reaching Jabalpur but went unreachable later on.
Worried about Khan’s whereabout, Mehrun Nisa lodged a missing complaint in Nagpur. Based on the last known location of Sana Khan, Nagpur police reached Jabalpur.
Following a joint operation by Nagpur and Jabalpur Police, Amit Sahu was arrested who later also confessed to the crime saying he killed Sana after a dispute over monetary issues and financial transaction.
According to reports, Amit Sahu had taken money from Sana Khan, and had “invested” them in some “business”. The two engaged in a fight when Sana Khan asked Amit Sahu to return her money back.
Amit Sahu, who runs a roadside dhaba and is reportedly involved in illicit liquor trade, also told the police that he had dumped Khan’s dead body in a river with the help of an accomplice.
"The accused, who runs a 'dhaba' (roadside eatery), said he killed his wife (Khan) by hitting her with a stick in his house and later threw her body into the Hiran River from a bridge near Meregaon village under Belkheda police station limits," Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kamal Maurya said.
Hiran River is some 45 kms from Jabalpur.
According to the reports, 34-year-old Sana Khan was already married and had a child. She however went into a court marriage with Amit Sahu, 37, about six months ago.
A team of police personnel is conducting a search operation in Hiran River. But, it has so far not been able to recover Sana Khan’s dead body.
Meanwhile, Sana Khan’s photographs with senior BJP leaders, including Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, are being widely shared on social media platforms.
