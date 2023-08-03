Viral Video: Hafiz Saad killed in Gurgaon Mosque attack recites prayer for Hindu-Muslim amity

Gurugram: Hafiz Saad, 19-year-old Deputy Imam at a Mosque in Gurugram that was torched following the communal riots in Haryana’s Nuh, is seen in a video reciting a prayer poetry that calls for Hindu-Muslim amity.
Hafiz Saad can be heard reciting these lines in his beautiful voice.
“Hindu-Muslim baith ke khaye thaali mei/
Aisa Hindustan bana de ya Allah.”
(Where Hindus and Muslims break bread on the same plate, Make such an India, O Allah.)
“Hindu-Muslim baith ke khaye thaali mei/
Aisa Hindustan bana de ya Allah.”
(Where Hindus and Muslims break bread on the same plate, Make such an India, O Allah.)
The video, believed to be few days old, surfaced on the social media a day after he was beaten to death by Hindu extremists Tuesday.
His Name was Maulana Hafiz Saad. In Gurugram, Mob attacked the Anjuman Jama mosque in sector 57. As a result of the attack, 19-year-old Maulana Hafiz Saad lost his life.The Mob torched the Mosque and opened fire. pic.twitter.com/8KqzSMjPuc— Harmeet Kaur K (@iamharmeetK) August 2, 2023
His Name was Maulana Hafiz Saad. In Gurugram, Mob attacked the Anjuman Jama mosque in sector 57. As a result of the attack, 19-year-old Maulana Hafiz Saad lost his life.The Mob torched the Mosque and opened fire. pic.twitter.com/8KqzSMjPuc
Hafiz Saad was inside the Anjuman Jama Masjid in Sector 57 of Gurgaon when it was set on fire by Hindu extremists on Tuesday August 01, 2023.
Gurugram, earlier known as Gurgaon, barely an hour from national capital New Delhi, is one of the fastest-growing corporate hubs in the country and home to swanky offices of several multinational companies, in BJP-governed Haryana.
Communal violence spread to Gurgaon a day after a religious procession taken by right wing Hindu organization VHP was allegedly pelted with stones when it was passing by a Muslim area of Nuh Monday July 31, 2023.
Hafiz Saad was a resident of Sitamarhi, Bihar. According to reports he had refused to leave the mosque citing his duty when the Hindus attacked and set it on fire.
"The main Imam of the Masjid was out of station, and Hafiz Saad felt duty-bound not to leave the premises until his superior, who was scheduled to return on Thursday, was back," said his bereaved uncle.
"The main Imam of the Masjid was out of station, and Hafiz Saad felt duty-bound not to leave the premises until his superior, who was scheduled to return on Thursday, was back," said his bereaved uncle.
He said talking to his brother, Hafiz Saad had said there were enough police to man the situation, and there was nothing to worry about.
He further said that Hafiz Saad was supposed to visit his home along with elder brother, Shadab, upon return of the Chief Imam.
Shadab, who was to accompany Hafiz Saad on the train journey travelled by the hearse carrying his younger brother’s dead body following the brutal murder.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.