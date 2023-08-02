Nuh: Schools, Colleges, Internet in riot affected areas to remain shut

Nuh (Haryana): Internet services to remain suspended, and schools and colleges will remain shut in the riot affected areas of Nuh and other parts of Haryana, official said Wednesday.
At least six people have died and over 60 injured in the communal violence in Haryana's Nuh district that broke out Monday July 28 evening after a mob allegedly attacked a procession by right-wing Hindutva organisation VHP following rumours that cow vigilante Monu Manesar would be participating in the march.
Monu is wanted in the murder of 2 Muslim youths since February, and the area is hotbed of his criminal activities.
The incident started a series of communal flare-ups. A mosque was torched late on Monday night and its cleric killed. Over the past couple of days, multiple shops and business establishments were also attacked, according to NDTV.
Also among the dead are two home guards.
Since then, internet services are suspended, and authorities also ordered to keep schools and colleges in the affected areas closed.
"We will review the situation and then decide on reopening schools and colleges in the area”, Nuh Deputy Commissioner Prashant Panwar said Wednesday.
“Internet services will also be reinstated after reviewing the situation”, he added.
In the meantime, Panwar said curfew in the affected areas will be relaxed for 02 hours.
“Curfew will be relaxed in the affected areas between 3:00 pm and 5:00 pm in all the affected areas. The relaxation time can be reviewed taking into account the situation on the ground”, he said adding 14 paramilitary forces and about 20 companies of Haryana Police have been deployed in the riot affected areas, according to The Times of India.
A day after Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said that around “3000-4000 persons were held hostage in a temple” allegedly by "Muslim rioters" during the communal clashes in Nuh, the priest of the same temple refuted such a claim.
“Logon ko bandhak kya banayenge, parmaatma ki sharan mein the. Achanak pata chala ki mahaul kharaab hai. Stithi Kharab hone ki wajah se andar fans gaye (How is it possible to keep these people hostage? They were in the shelter of the almighty. But suddenly they got to know that the situation outside is not good. Since the situation outside became bad, people got trapped inside (the temple),” Deepak Sharma, Priest of the Nalhar Mahadev temple where Vij claimed that people had been “held hostage”, said while talking to The Wire.
Meanwhile, communal violence that started in Nuh spread to Gurugram, financial and technology hub barely an hour from national capital New Delhi, where several shops and shanties were set on fire in Sector 70 on Tuesday night.
Authorities have imposed prohibitory orders across the district, including a ban on the sale of loose petrol or diesel.
Director General of Police Haryana PK Agrawal announced formation a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the riots.
The SIT will also probe the role of Monu Manesar.
“An SIT will be formed to investigate the cases of communal violence in Haryana. Role of Bajrang Dal member Monu Manesar in the clashes is also being probed”, Agrawal said.
Soon later Haryana Chief Minister Khattar said a hunt was on to nab Monu Manesar.
He also said the Rajasthan government is free to arrest and take action against the infamous Manesar believed to be behind the riots.
Schools and colleges in Gurugram are functioning as usual, officials claimed.
"Messages being circulated on social media about schools, colleges, work stations being closed today are false. All traffic is running as usual, there are no restrictions," Varun Kumar Dahiya, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Gurgaon said.
Meanwhile, the security has been beefed up in the adjoining districts of Nuh - Faridabad, Palwal, and Gurugram - in light of the violence.
