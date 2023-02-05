Haj Committee calls frivolous Hajj 2023 related information on social media

Mumbai: In a strong rebuttal Sunday, the Haj Committee of India (HCoI) called misleading and frivolous some information related to Hajj 2023 being spread on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.
Hajj is the annual pilgrimage to Makkah in Saudi Arabia performed every year in the month of Dhul Hijjah.
The Haj Committee of India is the apex body taking care of Hajj travel, expenses, accommodation and other Hajj related arrangements of the Indian pilgrims.
Every year it invites online application from the aspiring pilgrims through its official website. The application process this year is delayed.
Though the Haj Committee has not disclosed the reasons behind the delay, this has led to speculations and misinformation on social media by vested interests.
“It is observed that frivolous and misleading information pertaining to announcement of Haj application, probable expenditure, cost and arrangements vis-à-vis Hajj 1444 AH – 2023 CE are spreading on WhatsApp and other social media platforms”, the Haj Committee of India CEO Mohd Yakoob Shekha said in a signed statement released today.
“This information is creating panic and confusion in the public”, he added.
“It is stated that information pertaining to inviting of Haj Application and issue of guidelines for Hajj 2023 will be communicated by Ministry of Minority Affairs and Haj Committee of India in due course of time.
“The same will also be publicised by putting a circular on the website of Haj Committee of India and through other official channels”, he said.
“It is therefore advised to not give any attention to the frivolous and misleading information spreading on social media platforms”, he said.
The Ministry of India had earlier confirmed that India’s Hajj quota has been restored to pre-pandemic level. Accordingly, a total of 175,025 Indians will be allowed to perform Hajj this year.
The annual Haj this year is likely to be performed on June 27, 2023. The final date will be confirmed after the sighting of moon.
