Confirmed: Saudi Arabia restores Hajj 2023 quota to pre-Covid levels

Jeddah: In a significance decision Saudi Arabia has restored pilgrims’ quota for Hajj 2023 (Hajj 1444 AH) to pre-pandemic (Pre-Covid) levels.
The Kingdom also decided to scrap all age requirements for pilgrims, after three years of restrictions to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Number of Hajj pilgrims in 1444H/2023 will return to how it was before the Coronavirus pandemic without age restrictions”, Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq AlRabiah announced Monday while opening Haj Expo 2023.
“From this year’s Hajj season we will allow Hajj missions from around the world to agree with any authorized company to provide services in the Kingdom", the minister said.
“Together with our partners, we launched NUSK platform to facilitate procedures and enrich the experience of the pilgrims.”
The minister also said that Umrah pilgrims' insurance was reduced from SR235 to SR88 by 63 percent.
"Also, Hajj pilgrims’ insurance was reduced from SR109 to SR29 by 73 percent", the minister said.
The decision to restore Hajj quota is on the expected line, as per the news report published by ummid.com on December 10, 2022.
The restoration of Hajj quota to pre-pandemic levels means that more than 2.5 million Muslims from all across the world will be able to perform the annual pilgrimage to Makkah in 2023 (1444 AH).
It also means that close to 175,025 pilgrims from India, around 180,000 from Pakistan and 215,000 from Indonesia will be able to perform Hajj likely to be held in June 2023.
"Today, India signed the Haj 2023 bilateral agreement with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). My compliments to @MEAIndia & @CGIJeddah for its support & gratitude to KSA for Haj quota of 1,75,025 to India", Smriti Z Irani, Minority Affairs Minister India, wrote on Twitter.
"We extend all our support for the success of Haj 2023", she added.
Saudi government distributes pilgrims’ quota based on the population of Muslims in the respective countries. Indonesia's Hajj quota is highest in the world.
Hajj quota of the countries like United States, UK, France, Germany, Australia, South Africa and others are also decided on similar consideration, though the government sometimes increases or decreases it based on local demands.
Saudi Arabia had curtailed the number of pilgrims in 2020, 2021, and also in 2022 owing to the health concern and the Covid-19 Pandemic.
In 2021, the Holy city of Makkah received around 60,000 pilgrims, while in 2020 only 1000 selected pilgrims performed Hajj whereas in 2022 a total of 1 million pilgrims performed the Hajj.
With the announcement of Haj quota, Haj Committee of India is most likely to start registration for Haj 2023. The officials had earlier while talking to ummid.com said, the process of receiving Hajj Application Form (HAF) will start soon.
The process of receiving Haj Applications in countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, Nigeria and other countries will also start soon.
Muslims living in United Kingdom, United States, Australia, Canada and other European countries should wait for the Hajj Tours, Travels and Service Providers to apply for Hajj 2023.
Saudi Arabia has already started receiving applications from domestic pilgrims. Domestic pilgrims include citizens of Saudi Arabia, expat and those living in the Kingdom.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.