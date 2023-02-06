Why Frank Hoogerbeets is trending after earthquake in Turkey, Syria?

[The Gaziantep Castle, which was built more than 2,200 years ago, collapsed during the earthquake.]
Istanbul/Ankara: A massive earthquake measuring 7.8 on Richter scale hit Turkey’s Gaziantep and nearby areas in the neighbouring Syria Monday February 06, 2023.
The earthquake in the morning at about 4:17 am local time was followed by a second tremor minutes later.
The region was hit by another massive quake at 01:24 pm local time – this time of magnitude 7.5.
More than 1,000 people were killed and over 6,530 others injured and a number of buildings crumbled in the two countries. The death toll is likely to increase.
The tremors were felt in Lebanon, Jordan and other nearby areas.
As the people around the world were busy gathering the information about the deadly earthquake with sympathy, a tweet posted on February 03, 2023 re-surfaced on Twitter.
The tweet was by Frank Hoogerbeets Solar System Geometry Survey (SSGEOS) based in the Netherlands.
What amazed the people was that the SSGEOS scientist had predicted three days ago that the region could be hit by a 7.5 magnitude earthquake any time soon.
“Sooner or later there will be a ~M 7.5 #earthquake in this region (South-Central Turkey, Jordan, Syria, Lebanon). #deprem”, Frank Hoogerbeets had written on Twitter three days ago.
Netizens are in complete disbelief over the accurate prediction and have flooded SSGEOS and Hoogerbeets’ social media accounts. See the original tweet below and mark the date and time:
Sooner or later there will be a ~M 7.5 #earthquake in this region (South-Central Turkey, Jordan, Syria, Lebanon). #deprem pic.twitter.com/6CcSnjJmCV— Frank Hoogerbeets (@hogrbe) February 3, 2023
Neither Frank Hoogerbeets nor SSGEOS had made public the details of how they were able to predict the earthquake so accurately, the internet is on fire and abuzz with crazy speculations.
Frank Hoogerbeets' tweet in itself has been viewed by more than 27 million people worldwide and re-tweeted by over 43,000 social media users.
Later on, SSGEOS while responding to internet users, said that the organization has already shared all information it had in its previous videos.
Hoogerbeets meanwhile while expressing sympathies with the victims of the earthquake said these earthquakes were preceded by critical planetary geometry, similar to the one witnessed on 4-5 February.
“As I stated earlier, sooner or later this would happen in this region, similar to the years 115 and 526. These earthquakes are always preceded by critical planetary geometry, as we had on 4-5 Feb”, he wrote in another tweet.
