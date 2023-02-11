Earthquake: Body of Indian missing in Turkey found and identified through tattoo

Bengaluru: The body of a Indian, who went missing following the massive earthquake in Turkey, has been found under the rubble of hotel on Saturday, the Indian Embassy said, adding that it would be sent to India as early as possible.
"We inform with sorrow that the mortal remains of Vijay Kumar, an Indian missing in Turkey since the February 6 earthquake, have been found and identified among debris of a hotel in Malatya, where he was on a business trip," the Indian Embassy said in a statement.
As per sources, Vijay Kumar's body was identified with his tattoo of the word "Om" on one of his hands as his face was badly disfigured.
Hailing from Uttarakhand's Kotdwar, Vijay Kumar worked at Bengaluru-based Oxyplants India Private Ltd and was on a business trip to Turkey's Malatya and staying at a four star hotel there.
His family said that his body would be flown to Istanbul and then it will arrive in New Delhi, and then Uttarakhand.
Meanwhile, death toll in Turkey and Syria earthquake has surged past 25,000 and left tens of thousands injured.
Tens of thousands of local and international rescue workers are still scouring through flattened neighbourhoods despite freezing weather that has compounded the misery of millions now in desperate need of aid.
Meanwhile, Rescue operations are over in rebel-held areas of northwest Syria, the White Helmets volunteer organization said. Relief efforts there have been complicated by a long-running civil war.
On the other hand, workers in Turkey are still trying to pull survivors from the rubble – and there have been some harrowing stories of success. But some organizations paused rescue work due to security concerns Saturday.
