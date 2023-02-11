Hajj 2023 Application Form Submission Starts: Direct Link

Hajj 2023 Application: The Haj Committee of India has started receiving through its website hajcommittee.gov.in from today i.e. Saturdya February 11, 2023 Hajj Application Form (HAF) of the pilgrims who are willing to embark on Hajj 2023 (Haj 1444 AH).
Pilgrims from India performing Hajj this year should note that application form will be accepted online only, either directly or through State Haj Committees. Last date of application is March 10, 2023.
As per the astronomical calculation, Hajj Day this year, Day of Arafah or Youm ul Hajj or Hajj Day, observed on 9th of Dhul Hijjah, will most likely be on Tuesday June 27, 2023. However, the final date of Hajj 2023 will be decided after sighting of the new moon
Saudi Arabia had earlier restored pilgrims’ quota for Hajj 2023 (Hajj 1444 AH) to pre-pandemic (Pre-Covid) levels.
It means that close to 175,025 pilgrims from India will perform Hajj this year. Out of them, 80% will go through the Haj Committee of India and the remaining 20% will embark for Hajj through Haj Group Organizers (HGOs) i.e. Private Tour or Hajj Tour Operators.
Haj Committee of India receives Haj Application Forms to select its quota of pilgrims that is distributed across different Indian states based on the population of Muslims. The Haj Committee holds draw of lots, qurrah or computerised lottery, to select the final list of pilgrims in case a state receives applications more that its quota.
1. Click here to apply for Hajj 2020: hajcommittee.gov.in.
2. Click on Apply Now button on the Home Page.
3. Enter your Mobile Number, Email Id, Name, Password, State and District.
4. Enter the Security Code as you see in the box.
5. Click on the checkbox to confirm all the details are filled correctly.
6. Click on the green button "Submit Details".
1. Click here to apply for Hajj 2020: hajcommittee.gov.in.
2. Click on Apply Now button on the Home Page.
3. Enter your Mobile Number, Email Id, Name, Password, State and District.
4. Enter the Security Code as you see in the box.
5. Click on the checkbox to confirm all the details are filled correctly.
6. Click on the green button "Submit Details".
Please note all field marked as * are compulsory.
The Haj Committee of India (HCoI) had on Monday February 06, 2023 released Haj policy 2023, listing the 25 embarkation points and giving details of other Hajj related information.
The policy however has not yet confirmed the exact Hajj flight schedule. It is expected to be out soon.
The Haj Committee of India has also not made public the payment schedule. It had however said Haj Application Forms will be free.
“The Haj Application Forms (HAFs) can be obtained from the State / Union Territory Haj Committees free of cost or can be downloaded from the website of the Haj Committee of India hajcommittee.gov.in or through the Android App “Haj Committee of India” available on Play Store", it said.
The Haj Policy also explains in details the process of Qurrah (Draw of lots), Government Quota and General Wait List, rules of cancellation and refund, accommodation in Makkah and Madinah, and also selection of air carrier.
“MoMA in coordination with the Ministry of Civil Aviation must ensure that selection of Airlines for Haj Operations is done through a transparent process as per GFR”, the Haj Committee said.
Among other things, the Haj Policy said there will be a total 25 Hajj Embarkations Points namely: Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Srinagar, Ranchi, Gaya, Guwahati, Indore, Bhopal, Mangalore, Goa, Aurangabad, Varanasi, Jaipur, Nagpur, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Cochin, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Kannur, Vijayawada, Agartala and Calicut.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.