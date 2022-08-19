Hajj 1444: Saudi decides to do away with ‘Lottery System’ for domestic pilgrims

Hajj 1444 (Hajj 2023): In a major relief for the domestic pilgrims, Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia has decided to cancel and do away with the ‘Lottery allocation system’ for Hajj 1444 (Hajj 2023).
While announcing the cancellation of Hajj Lottery System, the Ministry also announced direct registration for domestic pilgrims under the Hajj 1444 plan.
“Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has decided to cancel Lottery allocation system and allow direct registration for domestic pilgrims for Hajj 1444”, the ministry said in a statement.
As part of the lottery or draw system, pilgrims are asked to apply online if they wish to perform Hajj. The final list of Haj pilgrims is selected based on electronic draw system.
The lottery system was introduced as the number of pilgrims willing to perform the annual pilgrimage exceeds the allotted quota.
Under the new system, Pilgrims will be required to register and apply online using Eatmarna App.
In 2022, Saudi Arabia had allowed 1 million pilgrims from around the world - including 150,000 domestic pilgrims and 850,000 foreigners, to perform Hajj.
According to the ministry data, it had received more than 390,000 requests for the total allotted quota of 150,000 for KSA Domestic pilgrims. The eDraw system therefore was used to prepare the final list.
Cancellation of Lottery allocation system also indicates that the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah could also increase the quota of pilgrims for Hajj 2023. A final decision in this regard however will be taken later on.
Apart from this, the ministry has also announced 25% of quota allocation for Pilgrims above the age 65 years.
In yet another move to ease travel to Makkah, the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah also decided to introduce a new Hajj package “Economic 2” for Hajj 2023.
Hajj is performed every year in the month of Dhul Hijjah – the last month of Islamic Calendar. The key ritual of the annual pilgrimage called as Youme Arafah, Standing on the Plains of Mount Arafat, is observed on 9th of Dhul Hijjah.
According to a rough estimate, Day of Arafah or Youm ul Hajj or Hajj Day, observed on 9th of Dhul Hijjah, in 1444 AH will most likely be on Tuesday June 27, 2023. The final date will be decided after sighting of the Crescent.
Meanwhile, pilgrims from across the world are applying for Saudi Visa to perform Umrah. Saudi Arabia had earlier allowed the visitors holding Tourist Visa to visit Makkah and perform Umrah without permit.
