Saudi Arabia: Hajj 2023 Application for Domestic Pilgrims Starts

Hajj 2023 (Hajj 1444 AH): Saudi Arabia has started receiving from today i.e. Thursday January 05, 2023 application form for Hajj 2023 from domestic pilgrims – those who are either citizens or residents in the Kingdom.
"Application for HAJJ 2023 has just started today for citizens and residents in Saudi Arabia", the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah Saudi Arabia said in a statement.
The aspiring pilgrims can apply using the link given on Ministry of Haj website or NUSUK App or using the direct link:
localhaj.haj.gov.sa
localhaj.haj.gov.sa
The Ministry has also published a detailed guidelines and eligibility criteria for the local and domestic pilgrims on its website as well as on its official Twitter handle.
While announcing the commencing of Hajj Application, the Ministry of Haj Saudi Arabia said there are 04 packages to choose from for the local pilgrims.
Besides other facilities, the 04 packages and their cost have been decided mainly depending on the accommodation in Makkah, Mina and Arafat.
The Hajj package cost mentioned by the Ministry of Haj are: 1. SR 11,841 to SR 10,596, 2. SR 8,458 to SR 8,092, 3. SR 13,150 and 4. SR 3,984.
Pilgrims should note that there will not be any draw this year and whoever applies for Hajj 2023 (Hajj 1444) will be allowed to perform the annual pilgrimage to Makkah.
This is in contrast to the previous year when only 150,000 domestic pilgrims were allowed to perform Hajj. The final list of domestic and local pilgrims was prepared with the help of electronic draw system.
For Hajj 1444 AH however the Kingdom has decided to do away with the draw system, also known as lottery system, for the local and domestic pilgrims.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has decided to organise Hajj Expo 2023 Conference and Exhibition from January 09 to 12, 203.
The four-day event is part of the Ministry of Haj and Umrah's efforts to build an innovative and sustainable ecosystem of services and solutions to serve pilgrims at the Two Holy Mosques.
"It aims to create an integrated and sustainable ecosystem that improves pilgrims' experiences, anticipate their future trends, and establish opportunities for further collaborations, agreements and local and international initiatives,"the Ministry said in a statement.
Saudi Arabia's Minister of Haj and Umrah, Dr Tawfiq Fawzan Al-Rabiah said the conference will allow entrepreneurs, innovators, and researchers from more than 200 global organisations to share successful experiences, and brainstorm sustainable quality solutions designed to cater to pilgrims' aspirations and needs.
Hajj is performed every year in the month of Dhul Hijjah – the last month of Islamic Calendar. The key ritual of the annual pilgrimage called as Youme Arafah, Standing on the Plains of Mount Arafat, is observed on 9th of Dhul Hijjah.
According to a rough estimate, Day of Arafah or Youm ul Hajj or Hajj Day, observed on 9th of Dhul Hijjah, in 1444 AH will most likely be on Tuesday June 27, 2023. The final date will be decided after sighting of the Crescent.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.