Madhya Pradesh 10th, 12th Time Table 2023 revised

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has revised the exam schedule and time table of Class X (Secondary or HSC) and XII (Higher Secondary or HSSC) to be conducted in the month of March 2023.
As per the revised schedule, exams for MPBSE Class X will begin from March 01, 2023 whereas MP board Class XII exams will commence from March 02, 2023.
The Madhya Pradesh Board 10th exam will end on March 27, 2023 whereas 12th HSSC exams will continue till April 01, 2023, according to the new date sheet.
The duration of 10th and 12th both exams will be 3 hours and the timing of the exams is from 09:00 am to 12:00 noon.
Students are advised to reach the exam centre one hour in advance. "No candidate will be allowed to entre the exam centre after 08:45 am", the board said.
While students are advised to focus on all subjects with equal attention, some papers require more focus. Among these are Mathematics which will be held on March 11, English to be held on March 17 and Science that will be held on March 20, 2023.
The 10th exam will end on March 27, 2023 with NSQF as the last paper. Detailed time table can be accessed from the MP board official website.
MPBSE 12th exam 2023 will begin on March 02 with Hindi as the first paper followed by English on March 04, 2023.
Physics, Biology and Chemistry along with papers of Arts and Commerce streams will be respectively held on March 06, March 10 and March 18, 2023.
The all important Mathematics paper will be held on March 21, 2023. The exam will end on April 01, 2023 with Sanskrit as the last paper.
In 2022, MPBSE 10th exam was started on February 18 and 12th exam began on February 17. The MP board had declared the 10th and 12th exams on April 29, 2022.
