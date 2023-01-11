Makkah: Prominent Imam and Khateeb of Haram resigns

[One of the Imams of The Two Holy Mosques leading daily prayer at Masjid an Nabawi in Madinah (File photo)]
Makkah: In a rarest of rare case, a prominent Imam of one of the Two Holy Mosques has resigned as Imam and Khateeb after several decades of serving, local media reported Wednesday.
According to the vague details available, it is understood that the Imam refused to renew the four-year contract with the General Presidency during the latter months of 2022, Inside The Haramain said in a report.
Two Holy Mosques referred to the Grand Mosque in Makkah (Masjid Al Haram in Makkah) and The Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah (Masjid An Nabawi).
The report neither cited the name of the Imam and Khateeb nor confirmed the name of the mosque whether it is Grand Mosque Makkah or The Prophet’s Mosque Madinah al Munawwerah.
The report has also not given any reason behind the rare development.
The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has neither confirmed nor denied this story.
Citing sources Inside The Haramain said that it is highly unlikely to receive any official confirmation regarding the resignation of the senior and prominent Imam whose identity has also not been revealed.
Appointment of Imam and Khateeb at Two Holy Mosques is a lengthy and tedious procedure. After a thorough scrutiny of the person vis-à-vis his scholarship, knowledge and quality recitation of the Holy Quran, the King of Saudi Arabia makes the appointment on the recommendation of the General Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques.
The General Presidency of The Two Holy Mosques is currently headed by Sheikh Abdul-Rahman al-Sudais.
Sheikh Sudais had in December last recommended the appointment as Khateeb two existing Imams of Masjid al Haram Makkah and Masjid An Nabawi.
Both the Holy Mosques currently have a total of nine Imams and Khateebs.
