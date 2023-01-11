Taliban rejoice 1st Sports Car designed by Afghan Engineer

Kabul: The Taliban regime in Afghanistan Wednesday celebrated the unveiling of first sports car designed by Muhammed Reza Ahmadi, an Afghan automobile engineer.
“Unveiling ceremony of a car made by an Afghan Engineer M. Raza Mohammadi”, Suhail Shaheen, IEA Permanent Rep-designate to the United Nations wrote on Twitter.
Shaheen also tagged a video that showed the Taliban leaders surrounding the super car.
Unveiling ceremony of a car made by an Afghan engineer M. Raza Mohammadi. All qualified Afghan youths should rise to the occasion to play their innovative role in the reconstruction and development of Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/gScHaBf7mp— Suhail Shaheen. محمد سهیل شاهین (@suhailshaheen1) January 10, 2023
Unveiling ceremony of a car made by an Afghan engineer M. Raza Mohammadi. All qualified Afghan youths should rise to the occasion to play their innovative role in the reconstruction and development of Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/gScHaBf7mp
“All qualified Afghan youths should rise to the occasion to play their innovative role in the reconstruction and development of Afghanistan”, he added.
Muhammed Reza who is the CEO of Entop Auto Studio, has designed and produced the first made in Afghanistan sport car for Technical Vocational Education and Innovation Center of Afghanistan.
Reza said he has received many offers for the vehicle but the car is not for sale.
“It is not for sale”, he said.
Ahmadi, who took more than five years and deployed the help of 30 other engineers to design the racer car, used a Toyota Corolla engine to produce the car which is supposed to be replaced later if used in a race.
Talking to local reporters Reza said he is hopeful that the car will be showcased at Qatar Exhibition 2023 in Doha.
Ghulam Haidar Shahamat, the head of Afghanistan’s Technical Vocational Education and Innovation Center said Qatari authorities have been requested to support the display of this car at Doha Exhibition.
Shuhamat also said that efforts are underway to provide the ground for exploring of talents within the country.
“The specialty that this car has is that it has been made in Afghanistan and no such car has been created in the world. Afghanistan has been a country known for wars and conflicts and misery but now such a vehicle has been made here,” he said.
“Second, it has a unique design. Third, it is firmed and light weigh”, he added.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.